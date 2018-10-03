Transcript for Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg appears before grand jury

As some critics, as you know, on the left have accused the president of agreeing to sit down with the north Korean dictator as a means of getting the media to focus on something ore than the Russia investigation. On Friday, a former trump campaign aide, Sam nunberg appeared before a grand jury. This this, days after appearing on a series of cable news shows to say he would not be cooperating. But he did. Tara Palmeri has more. Reporter: Sam nunberg spent 5 1/2 hours testifying. He blew past reporters. But sat down with ABC news for his first interview since meeting with the special counsel. He's a former campaign aide to then-candidate trump. Sam nunberg fired six weeks into the campaign. The this morning, seen as a witness. I was there a long time. And they have a lot of questions. Did I ever hear Russian spoken in the office? And they asked why did president trump support Putin in Syria? Reporter: Did you know of contacts between the president and Russians? Do you think that shaped his foreign policy? I think Vladimir Putin, if you look at it objectively, is really taking advantage of the president. Reporter: Appearing before the Mueller grand jury, he spent six hours testifying about what he knew. Vladimir Putin, think we could all agree, wanted Donald Trump to win. Reporter: Saying he was grilled about current and former staffers? I have never worked with anybody une ethical there. I never have. Reporter: Including Roger stone who he calls a mentor. Stone denied any knowledge or involvement if in Russian collusion. Are you worried about it? Yes, I am. Reporter: This comes as nunberg had a bizarre media blitz. I'm not cooperating. I'm going to be the first one in history to flat-out say, I'm not going. Reporter: Now, nunberg walking back that fiery rhetoric saying the rants were just for show. People said I had a meltdown on TV. I melted TV down that day. I wanted to show what this independent counsel, this independent investigation does to people like me. Reporter: Striking a much ent tone. I was always going to comply with arriving today. Reporter: Do you think it's a witch hunt? No, I don't. There's a lot there there. I don't believe it leads to the president. Reporter: A source close to nunberg says he's not done testify. He may be called in as much as five times. We want to say welcome to you on your first appearance here on "Gma." You have been part of the ABC news family since October. Great to have you with us. A warm welcome from the "Gma" weekend family. Yeah, let the hazing process begin. Thank you, I'm happy to be here. For more on the political news, another Tara. Tara setmayer. Good morning. Thank you for being here. Morning. Let's start with Sam nunberg. Given his performance on the cable news shows this week, which some people described as somewhat unhinged, how credible a witness is he? He put on a spectacle on Monday. I think it hurts his credibility to som degree. You can tell it's about attention. He's an attention-seeker. Which is why he engaged in that behavior earlier this week. However, he was close to the president at a time that is of interest to the Mueller investigation. Particularly concerning Donald Trump's dealings in Russia during the miss universe pageant in 2013. Prior to that, he said he's been with Donald Trump since 2011, where he potentially was laying the foundation for the presidential run. At the same time, seeking business if this Russia. Just because he was a little unhunged on Monday doesn't mean what he has to say isn't valid, given his expeer yenls. I don't think it helped him the way he handled himself all week long in front of the news cameras. It lends skepticism to why he's doing it. When push came to shove, she was there for the grand jury. And didn't want to go to jail. Good point. Let's talk about president trump's possible meeting with Kim Jong-un. "The New York Times" is saying some of the closest aides in the white house are skeptical ts is going to happen. What do you think? Hay should be. This improvisational diplomacy is not how you do things when you're dealing with something as significant as North Korea. They have been looking for legitimacy in the world for decades. They have pulled stunts like this. Acting as though they want to talk and have some type of diplomatic relations. They violate any of those agreements and move forward with their nuclear program. The president making this decision like this, which seemingly was something ill advised by his advisers, those of them that knew about, it makes this a real heavy lift. To this be prepared, the level of preparation to have talks at this level in a couple of weeks from now, just seems unreal sic. So, I think it's a little bit less than a 50-50 chance that it actually does happen. Because, Kim Jong-un got what he wanted. He already got an answer so quickly from the president of the United States. If there is any hedging, he can turn around and say, I didn't change the terms. The president of the united States did. Those are pitfalls that I think the foreign policy community and our diplomats don't want to see the president of the united States or America fall into, dealing with the north Koreans as we have in the past. It would be history in the making.

