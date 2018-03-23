Transcript for Trump lawyer, national security adviser out at WH

Robin, we turn to the breaking news involving president trump and the white house. Two big names now out, first the president's lead personal attorney on the Russia investigation, John dowd, suddenly resigning but then the major shake-up involving his national security adviser, H.R. Mcmaster, he's out announced in a tweet from the president replaced by the controversial John Bolton and if you're keeping score, first it was national security general Michael Flynn who lasted 24 days pleading guilty cooperating with Robert Mueller then general H.R. Mcmaster an we all remember the president at the time saying he's a man of tremendous talent, tremendous experience. That's what he said right there on the couch with him and now comes John Bolton, former U.N. Ambassador and currently a fox News contributor. So I want to bring in Jon Karl this morning. You and I were on the air as this was going down. So was John Bolton himself. He was on Fox News and even he seemed surprised by the timing. Take a listen. Your reaction to your new job. Well, I think I still am a Fox News contributor. No, you're not apparently. I didn't -- well, I haven't started there yet so that demonstrates I think the sort of limbo I'm in because I didn't really expect that announcement this afternoon. Jon, you don't need to tell me there are a lot of hot spots, North Korea, this face-to-face, the timing is not great. What is going on. Reporter: The third national security adviser in just 14 months, David. And this brings in a national security team that is very hard line. Bolton himself has advocated getting out of the Iran deal and on North Korea, David, he has said that a preemptive military strike against North Korea would be perfectly legitimate. You know, Jon, the president obviously just fired his secretary of state Rex tillerson as well who gave his farewell just yesterday so out with the secretary of state, out with the national security adviser and as you point out with Iran and North Korea, the list goes on, is there any concern inside the west wing about the message this is sending to the rest of the world? Reporter: Well, there's always concern in the west wing but I've got to tell you what this underscores is that president trump is taking control. He is really acting as his own top diplomat. He certainly did in going forward with plans on this north Korea talks. He is also acting as his own national security adviser. He is the president. He is the national security adviser. He is the secretary of state. You could go on and on even his top lawyer. All right, Jon, see you later tonight. One more note, overnight congress did pass that $1.3 trillion spending bill going late into the night. That bill now on president trump's desk averting a government shutdown.

