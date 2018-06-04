Transcript for Trump makes 1st public comments about Stormy Daniels

Certainly under fire. President trump making his firstlic comments about stormy Daniels telling reporters he did N know about the 30,000 nor where itame from. That's the amot his attorney paid the adult film star to keep heom talking about their allegedffair linsey Davis is here with details. Good morning. For months thete house was silent car to not answer if the prent few about the hush money. Now the president has spoken out about it and stormy Daniels' lawyer is celebrating. For the first time he broke his silence about it. Did you kw about the $130,000 payment to stormy Daniels? No, no, what else? Reporter: On air force one he forcefully denied hav any knowledge about that $130,000 hush paymente to Daniels by his personal attorney,hael Cohen, just days before the 2016 election. Why did Michael Cohen make it if there was no truth to her allegation. You have to ask Michael. Michael is myttorney and you'll have to Michael. Do you kno where he got the money to make that yment. No, I don't know, no. Reporter: A spokesperson for co says the president's asseions are an acce assessment of the facts saying Michael Cohen made the payment to protect business, family and reputation. It had nothing to do with the election. Overnight srmy Daniels' attorney said he's celebrating the latest coms from the president Well, first of all, Ari, L me say merry Christmas T you because it is a very merry chmas this evening here over in O camp. Reporter: And saying he' be taking the steps toepose him. We'll fin out what the president knew, when he kne it and what he did about it. Reporter: Daniels says she had an affair with tru in 2006 long before he waspresid the E house H repeatedly denied the affair You were 27. He was 60. Were you psically attracted to him? . Did you want toe sexith him? No. But I didn't say no. I'm not a victim. I'm not - It was entirely consensual. Oh, yes, yes. Orter: Just last week a Fede judge rejected sy Daniels' lawyer request to depose the president. At the time the judge called it premature. Avenatti says it is no longer and plans to refile motion. Thanks. No to that Facebook scandal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.