Transcript for US Marshals search for murder suspect in waterslide death

Back now with the search for the designer of that water slide that killed a young boy in Kansas. He and the park's owner have been charged with murder but the designer is nowhere to be found. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman has been following the case. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. He's nowhere to be found because he's not even in the country. But federal officials tell me they have a pretty good idea of where he is and are working with multiple agencies to bring him in. Now, he faces that second degree murder charge for designing a water slide. The prosecutors say it was so fast and so flawed it was guaranteed to hurt or kill riders. This morning, the U.S. Marshal service is on the hup for this man, John Schooley, the designer of that water slide that prosecutors say killed one boy and injured 13 other people. On March 21st, Schooley along with the verruckt's owner Jeff Henry was indicted for second degree murder in connection with the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab. Now nine days later federal sources tell ABC news Schooley is out of the country, in fact, outside of North America and has not responded to requests to turn himself in. The indictment from the Kansas state attorney general's office says Schooley was the lead designer of the ride but had no engineering credentials relevant to amusement ride design or safety. According to the indictment, the ride's design guaranteed that rafts would occasionally go airborne in a manner that could severely injure or kill the occupants. And that's what happened to Brittany Hawkins who was celebrating her birthday at the park in 2015. You're speeding down this hill and you can't get your balance and the raft went airborne and I was actually flown up and my seat belt came off. Reporter: Before that in 2014, amid the hype during the opening of the verruckt which in German means insane we met Schooley. He was being mocked by the owner. Jeff Henry. My partner John is sometimes an idiot and he messed up the engineering. Now we went back and rebuilt it my way. Reporter: Henry told us the delay had cost him over a million dollars. They want it to be scary but is it dangerous. When we were testing it we were definitely in harm's way because we were doing some things that were, you know -- they weren't affixed on and put in such a way that they would last. Reporter: Now that man you heard mocking Schooley is the park's co-owner Jeff Henry who shares the indictment with Schooley but will have to face a Kansas judge solely in his first appearance neck we. In the face of apparent whistle-blowers telling police that the park ignored dozens of employee warnings about the ride, verruckt's parent company has said its employees had the highest dedication to safety. George. Okay. Matt Gutman, thanks very much.

