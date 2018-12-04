Transcript for US military awaits Trump's decision on Syria missile strikes

Hank you very much. The sown over syria.president trump warning U.S. Airstrikes will be coming in retaliation for that suspected chal attack. No reports of negotiation with Russia so let'soo ABC chief glo affairs correspondent marthddatz in Washington for us. Good morning. Good morning, rob the U. Frencnd British litary are a getting position. Their warplanend ships andibly submarines are just waiting for third wit president trump tweeting about timing just momeago. This morn the U.S. Military awaits president final decision onctly whennd to targeth president trump tweeting, never S when an attack on Syria would T place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all buthe president has made clear the attack is Ming. Missiles the president tweeted at are nice and new and smart. We stand ready torovide militaryions if appropriate as the presidentdetermines. Reporter: The options ran from strikes onhemical wea storage facilities to airfields to even Assad's mar com headquarte Assad was given a warning a year ago. He didn't HEET warning so thesident is going to have to Gack inh something that's going to makeef an impresn Mr. Assad. EP the smart missiles, satellite-ed weapons which uld be launched from sea and air. A U destroyerea I the mediterranean with wks, a French war ohe Lebanon coast, even possibly U and brh submarines. And ch planes cou launched fromjordan, British from cyprus,trump' promised response retaliation F that suspected chal weaponstack in douma last end. New isosted by active shown unexploded barrel bomb which they say contained chemicals. Sad called the images fak but this morning the syrianilitary increasing I defensive posturd repositioning warplanes. Th Syrians are moving T uipment to areas where the Russians have aircr thinking those sites will not be hit and is morning, Putin's okesman confirms the decoion line between Russia and U.S. Re ope with a rus news clagecret talks with the uto try to get coordinates for sites that may targeted so Russian aircr won't be hit. But none ofhis has stopped Russia from conin naval exses off the C of Syria as aw of force, robin. What about repositioning syriancraft and a heads-up that a strikould be coming, does that complicate things? Reportewell, it does but theians had to knowhis would happen when chel S were usednd whether they move them or not, the pent is tracking their every move and will knohere toind thembin. Aight, Martha, thank you. Nowo the R to replace speaker Paul Ryan.

