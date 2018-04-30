Transcript for New video shows capture of woman accused of 2 murders

Now to the latest on that grandmother accused of murdering her husband and her look-alike then going on the run. Newly obtained video shows the moment she was finally captured. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in ft. Myers, Florida, where she is behind bars now. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning. Lois Riess spent the night at the Lee county jail. This grandmother accused of murdering two people is not going anywhere any time soon after a judge denied bond and learning new information. She might have psychosis and she is not taking her medication. Lois Riess, the grandmother who eluded authorities standing before a judge. Would you like to be screened for the services of a public defender? Sure. Reporter: The 56-year-old wearing an anti-suicide smock listening by phone Sunday during her first appearance for a number of charges including murder, grand theft and identity theft. The nationwide manhunt for the alleged gambling addict known to authorities as losing streak Lois coming to an end ten days ago inside this Texas restaurant near the Mexican border. This surveillance video showing her capture taken into custody right from her seat at the bar. Riess had been on the run since last month accused of shooting her husband David in Minnesota before taking off for ft. Myers, Florida. It was there authorities say she befriended 59-year-old Good morning, America. It's 8:00 A.M. Allegedly targeting her before killing her stealing her car and heading to Texas. Seen in this video seemingly asking for directions. Riess has another hearing in the next few days. She also faces a second degree murder charge in Minnesota. She'll stand trial for that once everything wraps up in Florida, George. Thanks very much.

