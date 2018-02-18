Transcript for War of words between LeBron James and Laura Ingraham

NBA star Lebron James at the sent or of a heated debate over whether celebrity athletes should get political. Now Laura Ingraham explaining her comments. Eva pilgrim joins us. Good morning, guys. This was not a little one on one action. This lit up social media fast. Tweets from all kinds of people flying. Lebron making his move firing back on whatever her name is. Reporter: Game on for Lebron James. We will definitely not shut up and dribble. Reporter: Responding to comments Laura Ingraham made about him. We're going to create a new banner, this is a dumb jock alert. Reporter: This video featuring James and Kevin Durant. The number one job in America is someone who doesn't understand the people and really don't give a About the people. Our team as a country is not ran by a great coach. Must they run their mouth like that. Keep the political comment tar to yourself or as someone once said shut up and dribble. Reporter: Otherro athletes jumping to James' defense many calling Ingraham's remarks racist. Many claim my line was racist. What? I tell you something if you're a white NBA player and you said that stuff he said about Obama you would never play again. Reporter: Fox releasing a statement they should not be surprised when they're called out for insulting politicians. There was no racial intent in my remarks. James thanniking the fox host forgiving him another reason to talk about what he thinks important. I do it because I'm I am passionate. It's bigger than me personally. Ingraham inviting Lebron on her show. No sure he'll do that. No response from him? Not about being on the show. Interesting. Eva thank you. Coming up on "Gma" we'll take you on a "Gma" toy story and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.