Transcript for Former water park executive charged with involuntary manslaughter

When it opened back in 2014, the verruckt water slide was billed as the tallest in the world. The ride was shut down two years later after the death of a 10-year-old boy and now comes the first criminal charges lodged against the schlitterbahn water park and Tyler Austin miles, a former executive. Matt Gutman has more. Reporter: The first charges this morning nearly two years after Caleb Schwab was tragically killed at the schlitterbahn waterpark. A former park executive along with the park itself are now charged with involuntary manslaughter after the 10-year-old boy was thrown from his raft while riding verruckt, a ride billed as the world's tallest water slide. Miles who what was the director of operations for the park at the time of the accident was named in the indictment Friday along with three others, all charged with having knowledge that the rafts were still going airborne in the days before the grand opening. I spoke with Caleb's parents about that tragic day last year. Six went to the@ park and five came back. Six went to the park and five came back. Reporter: Caleb's 12-year-old brother waited at the bottom of the ride when the unimaginable happened. He was screaming. He flew from verruckt. He flew from verruckt. Reporter: Caleb's father Scott was in such shock a bystander had to confirm the incomprehensible. I just need to hear you say it. Is my son dead? And he just shook his head and I said I need to hear it from you is he dead. He said, yes, your son is dead. There was a gentleman who wouldn't allow me to come close enough to see what was going on. And he just kept saying, no, trust me. You don't want to go any further. Reporter: These are the first criminal charges to be filed in connection with Caleb's death and schlitterbahn said in a statement Friday afternoon that it was deeply disappointed to learn any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on Ver ruck and added our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone. For "Good morning America," Matt Gutman, ABC news, Los Angeles. Not only just looking in the eyes of that sweet little boy but thinking about his parents, entire family and it's just a heart rending story. It is, speaking as a parent myself. Oh. Very, very tough. Very tough.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.