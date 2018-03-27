Transcript for Waterpark co-owner arrested after boy's death on ride

We begin with new fallout from that tragic waterpark accident that kill aid 10-year-old boy in Kansas happening back in 2016. The co-owner of the park under arrest as we learn shocking new details about the world's tallest water slide. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman has the latest on that story. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Amy. The world's tallest and now prosecutors say the most dangerous water slide. In an unprecedented action the park's owner John Henry who designed the park and his chief of operations have been arrested. That's because investigators say over a dozen others in addition to that 10-year-old boy were also seriously hurt on that ride and prosecutors say the park knew about the design flaw, didn't fix them and then tried to cover it up. Jeff hen trishgs the co-owner of schlitterbahn waterpark arrested by U.S. Marshals on charges relating to the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab. A 10-year-old who was killed while riding the infamous verruckt water slide named as the visionary and designer of the ride billed as the world's tallest water slide in a 20-count indictment against him, the park and its chief of operations. Caleb's death was the last incident in the disastrous history of the verruckt which in German means insane but it wasn't the first. The recently unsealed indictment lists 14 serious injuries in total ranging from broken toes to concussions to Caleb Schwab's decapitation. That's one for every two weeks the ride was open. The indictment alleges Henry relentlessly pushed engineers building this prototype in just 36 days. During testing it says the design was off but the ride launching sandbags simulating riders into the air. Hurriedly built partly to impress the reality show "Extreme water parks." Tip over and kill every sandbag in there. Reporter: The indictment alleges the ride never overcame design flaws that launched riders into the air and that Henry knew it writing employees that it could hurt me, it could kill me, it's a seriously dangerous piece of equipment. I covered what was supposed to be the park's opening in 2014 and its delays which Henry told me cost the company over a million dollars. Going down the slide for the first time terrifying and there were already safety concerns. They want it to be scary but is it dangerous. It's not dangerous today, no. If it's run properly and everything is right, it is not. It's a very safe ride. When we were testing it we were definitely in harm's way. Because we were doing some things that were, you know, they weren't affixed on and put on in such a way that they would last. We were playing with this thing without a net over the top. It. Should I be concerned that they're still using jackhammers and saws on the ride right now. I have no idea what they're doing. Reporter: According to the indictment he knew about the flaws but ignored dozens of warnings by employees. Six went to the park and five came back. That is surreal. I don't even hardly remember driving home. Reporter: Schlitterbahn called Caleb's death an unforeseeable accident and said all of its employees had the highest dedication to safety and vowed to fight these allegations. Now, one of the things Henry told me in that interview was that industry safety standards didn't quite work for his ride and that his team was, quote, putting together the guidelines for how you would go about evaluating whether a ride is safe or not. The indictment also says the park withheld thousands of pages of incriminating information from police coached employees on what to say or encouraged them to lie and intimidated witnesses. Guys. Matt, what were those jack hammers doing. We don't know. They were trying to fix something and I asked the guy, shouldn't you know what this since you're the designer and founder. He said, I have no idea. That's crazy. That's telling. It is. Matt Gutman, thank you. Now that new report about

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.