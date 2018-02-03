Transcript for White House responds to Putin's nuclear weapon show of force

The white house responding to that new show of force from Russian president Vladimir Putin. He's flaunting nuclear weapons he calls invincible and simulated a strike on Florida saying U.S. Missile defenses will be useless. Martha Raddatz has the latest. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, George. The white house's response to Putin's speech echoes cold war language saying that we will ensure our nuclear arsenal is unmatched but Putin's presentation was unnerving, projected on giant screens animation of a nuclear powered cruise missile which he claimed could travel low and fast through any kind of terrain and employee past any kind of obstacle including our ballistic missile defense system and in that animation, that missile appeared to be heading for the western U.S. Additional animation as you said had missiles raining down on Florida. The missile has been tested but it is not in production but u.s./russia relations are at a low point and the two sides are not having any meaningful talk, George. We have not seen nuclear saber rattling like this since the cold war. Thank you very much.

