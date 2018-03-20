Transcript for Winter storm takes aim at East Coast

A fourth nor'easter is on the way. Rob is tracking the system and, rob, they're bracing for more severe weather down south today? It is all part of the same system. Multiple systems getting together but hail was a big issue yesterday. We had over 100 reports of severe weather and some of this hail in excess of three inches doing this sort of damage so you had to get your car inside and you certainly had to get your body inside because that was a dangerous situation and we have the threat for that today as we had severe weather getting into Savannah earlier and get down into parts of central Florida with large hail, strong winds, maybe tornadoes, as well and then here comes the nor'easter part of it. We've got winter storm warnings now posted from North Carolina all the way to eastern Massachusetts, yes, for the first day and first full day of spring. During the day we'll look for rain and snow to arrive in D.C. And philly back through Roanoke and these lows combine and develop into our next nor'easter, a strong one and slower moving one, 6 to 12 inches, a wide swath in the city in spring, the ground is warmer so expect less there but hiel impact from 7 to 10 in philly to 6 to 10 in Boston. What are you going to do? Exactly. Thanks, rob. Now to that new trouble for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.