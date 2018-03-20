Transcript for Woman dies after being hit by self-driving Uber

We'll begin with new concerns about self-driving cars after a fatal crash involving one of those cars. Police say the Uber using the technology killed a passenger and now Uber suspended its program testing those cars and gio Benitez is here with the story. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, Michael. Good morning, the national transportation safety board is sending investigators to Tempe, Arizona. Police are still figuring out who was at fault. Serious questions because this was part of Uber's pilot program to see whether this works at all. This morning, self-driving cars under intense scrutiny after police say Ang Uber using the technology hit and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona. The vehicle was traveling northbound and the passenger was outside of the crosswalk. Reporter: Investigators say 49-year-old lane hersburg was walking outside the crosswalk when she was hit by the car. A human operator was inside but the car was in the self-driving mode. Uber suspending all self-driving tests from coast to coast. This appears to be the first pedestrian death involving an autonomous vehicle. At this point in time it's a wild, wild west situation and, unfortunate someone lost their life because of it. Reporter: This morning experts tell us it's time to hit the brakes on autonomous car tests for now. Self-driving cars are legal in Arizona and several other states and there have been accidents involving autonomous technology. In Los Angeles in January a Tesla crashed into a parked fire truck. The driver said the car was in autopilot mode. Nobody was hurt. But on the tragedy in Arizona, Uber's CEO tweeting incredibly sad news. We're thinking of the victim's family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened. And we're told police do have video of the accident from several angles. That Uber had a front-facing camera and another camera looking at the person inside the car at the time. Investigators wail want to see every frame of that video. So, gio, biggest question, what's the point of having a safety operator in the car. Couldn't they have intervened and stopped this from happening? They shall's supposed to intervene if something goes wrong, obviously something did go wrong here so investigators will be looking at that. Do you think this could be the end for self-driving cars. Probably not because federal authorities say 94% of the most serious crashes, that involves human error and so they still believe that computers are going to help fix that. This is going to make a lot of people nervous about these. Exactly. I'm a little too much of a control freak. Thank you. This marks six months since

