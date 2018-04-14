Celebrity bridal designer Amsale Aberra who passed away from cancer last week lives on through tribute show

Apr 14, 2018, 7:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Designer Amsale Aberra on the runway during her Kenneth Pool 2013 Bridal Collection show at EZ Studios on Oct. 13, 2012 in New York.Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images
Designer Amsale Aberra on the runway during her Kenneth Pool 2013 Bridal Collection show at EZ Studios on Oct. 13, 2012 in New York.

Sun shone through the Gramercy Terrace atop the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. Eighteen floors up, closest to the clouds, a tribute was held for the late celebrity bridal designer Amsale Aberra.

The designer, who's dressed brides such as Jessica Alba, Ayesha Curry and Hilaria Baldwin, passed away last week, succumbing to uterine cancer. She was 64.

PHOTO: Amsale Aberra and Neil Brown attend KATE & ANDY SPADE hosts FAMILY a showing by DARCY MILLER NUSSBAUM at Partners & Spade NYC on Sept. 23, 2009 in New York.Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Amsale Aberra and Neil Brown attend KATE & ANDY SPADE hosts "FAMILY" a showing by DARCY MILLER NUSSBAUM at Partners & Spade NYC on Sept. 23, 2009 in New York.

But for more than 30 years, her classic designs appealed to brides who appreciated quality over swarms of tulle, who desired a timeless design over the latest bridal fad. And on Friday, succeeding design director Margo Lafontaine delivered what brides have come to expect.

It started with a dress... Amsale Aberra on her wedding day, 1985.

After the Nouvelle Amsale collection brought tons of affordable silk bridal gowns down the runway, her eponymous collection impressed. The more upscale spring 2019 collection, which includes Amsale Blue Label, featured Chantilly lace, oversized bows perfect for any bride wanting to make a statement from behind and Amsale's signature, illusion.

As the show ended, a tribute video played, featuring Aberra's career highlights, including her appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Then, the music cut off for an appropriate moment of silence.

Then the final dress, which was Aberra's very first design in 1990, gracefully marched down the catwalk. The floor-length duchess satin column gown, featuring a sheer illusion neckline, was paired with long silk gloves. And the back of the dress had added drama thanks to a pleated train, with hand-rolled satin rosettes.

Some fashion insiders who had been taking photos of nearly every design on the catwalk put down their phones to wipe away tears.

