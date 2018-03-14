With
Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry just two months away, the question of who will design Markle's wedding gown remains a hot topic among royal watchers and the fashion industry alike.
Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP Meghan Markle meets well-wishers in the Dean's yard, after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 12, 2018.
Designers Roland Mouret and Ralph & Russo's Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, have emerged as the most talked-about contenders for the dream job of designing Markle's gown.
Mouret, a native of France who now calls London home, is a friend of Markle as they met in Istanbul, Turkey, years ago.
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Designer Roland Mouret and actress Meghan Markle attend the Roland Mouret private dinner at Corkin Gallery on April 28, 2016 in Toronto.
Mouret's fashion house is based in upscale Mayfair, in an affluent part of London. The designer debuted his first collection at
London Fashion week in 1998 and has won numerous British fashion awards.
Australian-born designers Ralph and Russo drew attention when Markle picked one of their designs, a $75,000 dress, for her intimate engagement photos with her fiance.
Markle, 36, will likely wear two gowns on May 19, one to the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel and a second, more relaxed gown to the evening reception for close friends and family.
Mouret launched his bridal line, "The White Collection," in 2016 after being asked to design a friend's wedding dress,
according to his website. He's also known for his contemporary designs, often seen on the red carpet.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Designer Roland Mouret (L) is seen on the runway at the Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week, February 2017 collections, Feb. 19, 2017, in London.
Ralph and Russo's Spring 2018 couture show featured Brazilian star Camila Coelho in a show-stopping wedding gown, while their red carpet dresses have been worn by stars like
Alessandra Ambrosio and Jennifer Lopez.
Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images Fashion designers Michael Russo (R) and Tamara Ralph (L) for Ralph & Russo acknowledge the audience after the Ralph & Russo's fashion show during the 2018 spring/summer Haute Couture collection fashion show, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.
Take a look at the latest runway looks from Mouret and Ralph and Russo as we await the first sight of Markle's wedding gown.
Roland Mouret
Catwalking/Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret Spring/Summer fashion show at London Fashion Week, Sept. 17, 2017, in London.
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Roland Mouret show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer, Sept. 25, 2014, in Paris.
Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic/Getty Images A model wears Roland Mouret during Olympus Fashion Week at Skylight Studio in New York, Feb. 8, 2005.
Estrop/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Roland Mouret show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017, Oct. 2, 2016, in Paris.
Catwalking/Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 2, 2016, in Paris.
Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week, Sept. 17, 2017, in London.
Ralph & Russo
Peter White/Getty Images Camila Coelho walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.
Richard Bord/Getty Images Models walk the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at oParis Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.
Richard Bord/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.
Richard Bord/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Presentation at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019, Feb. 28, 2018, in Paris.
Richard Bord/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.
Estrop/Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.