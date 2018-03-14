With Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry just two months away, the question of who will design Markle's wedding gown remains a hot topic among royal watchers and the fashion industry alike.

Designers Roland Mouret and Ralph & Russo's Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, have emerged as the most talked-about contenders for the dream job of designing Markle's gown.

Mouret, a native of France who now calls London home, is a friend of Markle as they met in Istanbul, Turkey, years ago.

Mouret's fashion house is based in upscale Mayfair, in an affluent part of London. The designer debuted his first collection at London Fashion week in 1998 and has won numerous British fashion awards.

Australian-born designers Ralph and Russo drew attention when Markle picked one of their designs, a $75,000 dress, for her intimate engagement photos with her fiance.

Markle, 36, will likely wear two gowns on May 19, one to the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel and a second, more relaxed gown to the evening reception for close friends and family.

Mouret launched his bridal line, "The White Collection," in 2016 after being asked to design a friend's wedding dress, according to his website. He's also known for his contemporary designs, often seen on the red carpet.

Ralph and Russo's Spring 2018 couture show featured Brazilian star Camila Coelho in a show-stopping wedding gown, while their red carpet dresses have been worn by stars like Alessandra Ambrosio and Jennifer Lopez.

Take a look at the latest runway looks from Mouret and Ralph and Russo as we await the first sight of Markle's wedding gown.

Roland Mouret

Ralph & Russo

