There’s a new eyebrow trend just in time for spring.

Garden eyebrows were created by the same YouTuber who brought us the viral Christmas tree eyebrows.

taytay_xx/Instagram

To create this spring look, YouTuber Taylor R painted her eyebrows green and glued real flowers to her eyebrows.

It takes a lot of time to glue on each flower, but the results are worth it.

taytay_xx/Instagram

The trend has started to take off as YouTuber Farina Jo recreated the look, with her dog even getting in on the fun.