Kanye West returns to Twitter, talks fashion, Lamar Odom and tattoos

Kanye West is back. Well, sort of.

The rapper and fashion designer, who left social media back in May 2017, decided to hop on Twitter on Sunday night to muse about several topics close to his heart -- fashion, his friend Lamar Odom, and his son, Saint.

West first showed off what he called his "favorite Saint Pablo Tee." Although the rapper sold many "General Admission" tour merchandise during his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, it doesn't appear that this design, which seemingly features a photo of Caitlyn Jenner, ever was available for fans.

My favorite Saint Pablo Tee pic.twitter.com/9Zt7vkqXIl — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

He also showed off some shoe designs. On one in particular, West said he showed the late Louise Wilson. The fashion professor passed away in May 2014. Still many designers, including the late Alexander McQueen, credit Wilson for her positive influence.

early 350 photoshop I showed Louise Wilson these the last night I saw her pic.twitter.com/gjOT1wbgPK — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

West, 40, said he's also still working on these Army-green boots.

still working to get these right pic.twitter.com/sgJgAbJa3W — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

This is the first time we've heard West talk about his fashion since earlier this year. Back in February, West released a social media look-book of sorts for his Yeezy Season 6 collection.

Instead of showing at New York Fashion Week, he tapped his famous friends to wear, then post his designs. Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods and model Abigail Ratchford all sported the looks.

?? #YeezySeason6 #ad A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:57pm PST

On Twitter Sunday, however, West also reminisced about his relationship with ex-brother-in-law Lamar Odom. The former NBA player was once married to his wife, Kim Kardashian West's sister, Khloe. The two divorced December 2016.

"My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together," the rapper wrote, referencing when Odom was hospitalized back in October 2015 after being found unconscious in a brothel.

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

Before wrapping up his wide-ranging tweets, West showed off a tattoo he's thinking about getting to honor his 2-year-old son, Saint.

He also has two daughters with Kardashian West. The two have been married since 2014.