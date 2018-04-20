Kim Kardashian announces the closing of all DASH stores: 'We've been busy'

It's the end of a (fashion) era.

Kim Kardashian West announced that she and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, are closing down all of their DASH stores.

The stores, which featured items handpicked by the reality show family, were often featured on their show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and its spinoffs.

"After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores," Kardashian West, 37, said in a statement posted on her website.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images, FILE

"We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories," the statement continued. "From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our 'Dash Dolls' spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives."

Kardashian West said she and her sisters "loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families."

The sisters are indeed now all moms after earlier this month Khloe Kardashian, 33, gave birth to her first child, True Thompson, with boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. She also launched her own line of denim, Good American, with fashion executive Emma Grede.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images, FILE

Meanwhile, Kardashian West welcomed her third child, Chicago, with husband, Kanye West, earlier this year. She also launched her own beauty company, KKW Beauty, back in 2017.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, a mother of three, is also set to launch a new beauty collaboration with her sister, Kylie Jenner. It'll be called Kourt x Kylie and is set to launch Tuesday.

"We know in our hearts that it's time to move on," Kardashian West added, before thanking DASH employees and their "incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years!"