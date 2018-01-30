Kim Kardashian West doesn't care what others think of her new hairdo

Jan 30, 2018, 2:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Nov. 4, 2017 in Los Angeles.PlayTaylor Hill/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West has a new hairdo and she doesn't care what anyone thinks about it -- including her former friend Lindsay Lohan.

On Monday, the reality star and mother of three posted a series of racy photos showing off her new look, beaded blond cornrows. She captioned one of the photos, "Bo West," an apparent reference to actress Bo Derek, who sported a similar hairdo in the 1979 movie "10."

BO WEST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

PHOTO: Bo Derek in 10, 1979. Alan Band/Keystone/Getty Images
Bo Derek in '10,' 1979.

In another photo, Kardashian West strikes a pose similar to Derek in "10."

The new do drew mixed reviews, with some commenters accusing Kardashian West of "cultural appropriation."

When celebrity blogger Perez Hilton asked his social media followers what they thought about the reality star's new hairstyle, Lohan chimed in.

"I am confused," she wrote.

Kardashian West quickly clapped back, "You know what’s confusing...your sudden foreign accent."

Kardashian West was referring to Lohan's unusual accent that made headlines in 2016 after a video of her speaking went viral. Lohan later told London's Daily Mail, "It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn. I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic."

Hilton gushed over the drama.

"@KimKardashian just responded to @LindsayLohan's comment on my photo of her new hair and I AM CRYING and squealing and gagging!!!!!!!! It feels like 2007 again!!" the celebrity blogger wrote.

Meanwhile, Kardashian West made no apologies for her new look.

"Hi, can I get zero f***s please, thanks," she captioned one photo of her speaking into a phone receiver while looking at her smartphone, presumably to see what all the hubbub was about.

