Kim Kardashian West has a new hairdo and she doesn't care what anyone thinks about it -- including her former friend Lindsay Lohan.

On Monday, the reality star and mother of three posted a series of racy photos showing off her new look, beaded blond cornrows. She captioned one of the photos, "Bo West," an apparent reference to actress Bo Derek, who sported a similar hairdo in the 1979 movie "10."

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

In another photo, Kardashian West strikes a pose similar to Derek in "10."

The new do drew mixed reviews, with some commenters accusing Kardashian West of "cultural appropriation."

Did @KimKardashian really refer to these traditional cornrows with beads as “Bo Derek braids”?? this is a perfect example of #culturalappropriation #culturevulture I wonder what their daughters will call them? ???? Kanye, talk to your wife! #KimKardashianWest #kimkardashian pic.twitter.com/GJkfvFDMRU — Devorshka (@DevTee7) January 29, 2018

They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows. You could of called them either one but you called them "Bo derek" giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing. #KimKardashian #culturalvul pic.twitter.com/aIF4NzJ9rw — Roses?? (@Teenagenature) January 29, 2018

Y’all can keep going off about Kim K, I’m gonna go praise Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/y1oBK121uV — TiaMonette?? (@TiaMonettelove) January 30, 2018

When celebrity blogger Perez Hilton asked his social media followers what they thought about the reality star's new hairstyle, Lohan chimed in.

"I am confused," she wrote.

Kardashian West quickly clapped back, "You know what’s confusing...your sudden foreign accent."

Kardashian West was referring to Lohan's unusual accent that made headlines in 2016 after a video of her speaking went viral. Lohan later told London's Daily Mail, "It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn. I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic."

Hilton gushed over the drama.

"@KimKardashian just responded to @LindsayLohan's comment on my photo of her new hair and I AM CRYING and squealing and gagging!!!!!!!! It feels like 2007 again!!" the celebrity blogger wrote.

Meanwhile, Kardashian West made no apologies for her new look.

"Hi, can I get zero f***s please, thanks," she captioned one photo of her speaking into a phone receiver while looking at her smartphone, presumably to see what all the hubbub was about.