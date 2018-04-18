Transcript for How to copy royal wedding dresses for less

over a month 9th. So much specion about Meghan marklel wear a ts mog we've GE royal looks for less. "Good housing" style director Lori bergamotto is he th princess INSPI gowns at a rely realistic price point. I Thi . I know because who H kind of money? We don't have the royal husbands so we don' have the royal budget. And you W it O day. Exactly. O L start wit princess Diana. So iconic. That dress, I remember inwilizabeth Emanuel and her brother davidho designed that dress way when and I think it was $16,000. It was. Great memo, my god. Because I remember thinking Hoch that was so much money. Had a 25 train, lara.think you are seeing T at and it us 153 yards of tulle, approxi $16,000 and it was 1981o it was a different time, a different look. But we -- That look is kind of back so you've aually Tak it and given youroderntwist. So if our model, you can see on our modeltia we gave it that modernist, iad of a fairy tale storybook vibe by that bohemian fairy tale. Is I from Rachel Zoe and it's $695 for an averagess would be expsive but for your bridal wn it's anmang price. Also, you know,diana's veil really iconic. It wasso so long. We skipped the veil but W kep the tiara because everybody nt a ltle glitz on their wedding day. This ismdavid's bridal at$150. The average bride spends about $300 onccessories so we already slashed the price. At job. Lori. Thank you. Look is under50. Whh, again, a lot of money Bui guess when you're considering that Kate Middleton's dress, was just reading, Kate middles dress was $0,000. Oh, it was34,000. Oh, my. S Kate Middleton' dress was Desi by Cree director alexan Mcqueen Sarah bur Victorian inspiredatin a lace. Can you imagine that price tag? It was unbeliee and it really started a moment because it was so cut we were able to a very similar look. Can weall our model? Oh, we will. Look at our M. Ay lookamiliar to Sheertainly does to all of us. This is "Good morning America" lanakatz and F pride-to-be. She will be getting married this summer. She is wearing H&M and H launched this collection where the gowns start at $29. I , every is really enjong Alana I the dress so they STA at $29. This one which very heavily inspiredate Middleton. The bodice, the long eeves. This one is29 it looks amazing then for the that's from David's bridal as well, $150. You turn around so we can see the veil. You see the lac edge. We loveow the look -- $598 for the whole look and don't you look like a bre. Quickly, everyone is wonder what will she wear. We saw W her character on "Suits" re you're seeing it. Was almost $7,000. Anne bacome on out. Exdra. Lara, hold on to your seat. Thisle look under $100. Thats so pretty. So we gotheop as a body suit from azos and the suits from azon.com for $39. Unde $100. ING. The details on website. Great job, Alana, G Bel job, great job, we'll be rigacgma." So we the house!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.