Transcript for Sneak peek at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

but we do have a 13450ek peek of the "Sports illustrated" swimsuit issue. Always one of the most popular editions of the year. It's out next week and "Nightline's" juju Chang has your first look. ??? Reporter: From Christie Brinkley to Tyra banks, Kate Upton to Ashley graham. I am so shaky. Reporter: The "Sports illustrated" swimsuit edition frequently catapults models to superst superst superstardom. It aims to empower women everywhere. The women that are part of this issue, they're more than just a beautiful base. They're beautiful people and buhl mights. Reporter: We're getting a sneak peek at new images in her own words out next week from the veteran Paulina porzingis skoef Virginia to sailor Brinkley cook and the 6'2" robin lolly, artful nudes shot by an all female crew. M.J. Day has been putting the issue together for decades. You have taken it in a purposeful direction. What does it mean to you philosophically now. A mixture of what we've always been which is celebrating beauty but also a platform that gives women the confidence to love themselves as they are. It's ridiculous that there's only one type of pretty or that people see one specific body type as that enviable body type. Reporter: Hoping "Sports illustrated" swimsuits help propel that body positivity forward. Who draws the line? I don't have a problem with someone saying it's oversexual lyzed. That's Normal but I think human nature doesn't lend itself to one way or the other but what it should lend to is acceptance. For "Good morning America," juju Chang, ABC news, New York. "Sports illustrated" will release the brand-new cover on their website February 13th and that morning the cover model is going to be right here live only on "Gma."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.