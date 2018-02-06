Take a peek at the 8 new hotels to earn 5-Diamond status

Eight new hotels have received an AAA Five Diamond ranking in the last 12 months, putting them in a very exclusive class of inspected hotels.

There are a total of 121 hotels on the list. Honorees range from historic inns to brand-new city properties to coastal resorts.

According to AAA, the hotels receiving a Five Diamond Rating "undergo a number of checks and balances including in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays and, finally, review by a panel of experts to ensure credibility." More than 27,000 hotels are inspected.

“Attaining a Five Diamond Rating is an exceptional accomplishment that signifies meticulous attention to detail, creativity in enhancing comfort, outstanding service and memorable guest experiences,” said Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings. “And as more mid-scale and even budget properties are adding amenities for comfort and convenience, hotels that aim for a Five Diamond Rating must stay far ahead of the curve to differentiate themselves through advanced design concepts, highest quality furnishings and scrupulous attention to guests’ expectations.”

Here are the eight hotels.

Esperanza An Auberge Resort – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "Guests can enjoy the water many ways at this intimate seaside resort: They can soak in hot tubs in terraces overlooking the ocean, swim in one of several pools or lounge on a private beach," said AAA.

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown – New York, N.Y. "High-tech meets classic comforts with features including an indoor 75-foot lap pool bathed in natural light and surrounded by comfortable chaise lounges."

Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Grand Luxxe Riviera Maya – Playa del Carmen, Mexico. According to AAA, "A multi-tiered pool and a theater built for world-class Cirque du Soleil shows are among the unique offerings at this resort."

Courtesy Grand Luxxe Riviera

Grand Velas Los Cabos – San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. "This new resort offers oversize, elegant suites with dramatic ocean views. All guest units include terraces, some of which have plunge pools."

Courtesy Grand Velas Los Cabos

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa – Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands. "This stylish oceanfront resort, named after the jaw-dropping bursts of color guests can view at sunset, includes fully furnished balconies with sofa seating and an 8,500-square-foot spa with a Turkish hammam."

Courtesy Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue – New York, N.Y. "Close-up views of the Empire State Building are among the stunning hallmarks of this property, where rooms have fine wood finishes, high-tech accessories and marble bathrooms," said AAA.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas – Dallas, Texas. "Museum-quality artwork, a luxurious club-level lounge and a nationally acclaimed restaurant set this hotel apart."

Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas has just been awarded five diamonds by AAA.

Williamsburg Inn – Williamsburg, Virginia. "Just a few minutes’ walk from the historic area, this opulent inn takes guests back in time, with richly canopied beds, silk drapes and bedding, antiques and fine artwork."

Courtesy Williamsburg Inn

To see the complete lists of 2018 AAA Four and Five Diamond Hotels, visit AAA.com/DiamondAwards.