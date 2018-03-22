Alicia Vikander spent four months of her life getting into fighting shape to play Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider.”

Vikander, 29, said she gained about 10 to 12 pounds of muscle for her first turn as an action adventure star.

She worked out with a trainer and followed an intense diet that required her to eat every three hours.

Vikander reveals the hardest part of her eating plan and workouts in the video above. Watch for the full details of Vikander’s “Tomb Raider” training regimen.

"Tomb Raider" is in theaters now.