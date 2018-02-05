-
Now Playing: Diseases from mosquito, flea and tick bites have tripled in last 13 years: CDC
-
Now Playing: CDC issues ticks, mosquitoes warning ahead of summer
-
Now Playing: Blake Lively suddenly deletes her Instagram feed
-
Now Playing: Inside Disney's new Toy Story Land
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Wheels: Indianapolis
-
Now Playing: Meet the couple who won a dream Disney wedding
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' 2018 Summer Concert Series lineup revealed
-
Now Playing: Amanda Knox opens up about social media and public shaming
-
Now Playing: Teen defends Chinese prom dress that sparked backlash
-
Now Playing: Teen credits Apple Watch for saving her life
-
Now Playing: Fraternity members accused of hazing return to court
-
Now Playing: Kanye West criticized for slavery comments
-
Now Playing: Facebook reveals new features amid privacy concerns
-
Now Playing: Hero Southwest crew meets with Trump
-
Now Playing: Famed coaches sue USA Gymnastics
-
Now Playing: 18 tornadoes reported across 3 states
-
Now Playing: White House responds to Trump's doctor's raid claim
-
Now Playing: Former Trump doctor: President's files were raided
-
Now Playing: Mueller says he could subpoena the president
-
Now Playing: 'NSYNC reunites to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame