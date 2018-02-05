Transcript for CDC issues ticks, mosquitoes warning ahead of summer

We switch to an important headline as we head into the summer. The number of people getting diseases from ticks and mosquitoes is on the rise and ABC's Eva pilgrim is back with more. Hey, Eva. Reporter: The weather is warming up across the country. That means a lot of people spending pore time outside but this morning an important warning from the CDC, beway of bugs. A new report revealing the number of people getting diseases from mosquitoes and ticks has more than tripled. Since 9 diseases from these bugs have been discovered. The number of insect-borne illnesses on the rise in 2016. 96,000 cases. The cause, it is likely from warmer temperatures. That doesn't mean you should drop all your outdoor plans but they're stressing it is more important for everyone especially kis to wear bug repellent. You can find ones that don't smell bad. Guys in the woods looking for their balls after they slice it. I'll be wearing it. Yeah, good luck with the golf swing. Thank you. I need it. They find me, those mosquitoes. I need it. We want to turn to the

