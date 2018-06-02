Transcript for Celebrity meditation guru shares simple guide to meditating live on 'GMA'

We are here with Bob Roth, the meditation teacher to the stars. He's worked with Katy Perry, Michael J. Fox, Jersey seinfeld and Hugh Jackman just to name a few. The two of you. You do know your audience. You really got me excited. This was the greatest gift you gave me, George, when you introduced me to this man who has a new book, "Strength in stillness." Please welcome Bob Roth. I mean that. I really do. You gave me a gift. I know, there was a time that something was really crazy going on in the studio and I was losing it and look at George. He was so calm and I said I want some of that and he said, it's you. And talk about meditation and how the analogy to an ocean. Well, first of all it's not me, it's the technique. The technique is what works but I appreciate that. I like to use when I describe transcendental meditation, I like to use the analogy of an ocean. We know an ocean can be very turbulent on the surface but by its nature an ocean is very silent and calm at its depth and the mind is the same. The surface of our mind is that active gotta, gotta monkey mind, all the millions of things we have to do and every one of us has a desire to have some inner calm we like to have upper equanimity, equilibrium. Is there such a thing as an inner and if so how did we get there and transcendental meditation is a simple, natural technique that gives effortless access to the stillness that lies within. You keep using the word technique. It captures your voice and the way you approach people and I think a lot of people may be watching at home and think, oh, transcendental meditation, that sounds like a religion. I'm never going to be able to quiet my mind down but it's a technique. How did you feel? That's what I was like when you came to me. I'm not sure this is going to work for me. I don't want all this metaphysical Cal stuff but would love to learn how to find some peace, some calm. I am by nature a very skeptical person. I don't -- I love science. I love practicality so in that way you would think I'm not your typical meditation teacher but I think that whole understanding of typical meditation teacher needs to be brushed aside. We're talking in transcendental meditation a medical tool that can just give anyone access whether they believe in it or not you can be 100% skeptical and anyone can learn it. How to allow the active thinking mind to just access calm and when that happens, your body according to research gains a profound state of rest. You say it's what the mind wants. Yes. The nature of the mind, that's the interesting thing. There are many meditations that I think many think of, oh, I could never do it. I could never clear my mind of thoughts. When I heard that, someone said clear your mind, I said, all right, I'll create peace in the Middle East. But in transcendental meditation, we just effortlessly access these deeper quieter calmer levels that are already there and it happens effortlessly because the nature of the mind is to be drawn to something more satisfying and inside most satisfying. Also like to have no expectations and everything in life, we have expectations and intentions but when we meditate it's just the opposite but one thing people are concerned about, time. The time, the amount of time. Does it have to be the 20 minutes. I told this story, a man came into the office with his 14-year-old son and he was complaining, said, I want to do this but 20 minutes twice a day, once in the morning, once in the afternoon, who has the time? And his son who must have done the math said, dad, there's 1,440 minutes in a day. You don't have 40 minutes to take care of yourself? So kind of shut him up and learned to meditate. You like it. You look forward to it. It's not hard work. I think it creates time. I think if you invest in 40 minutes a day you go through the rest of the 22 hours, whatever, 23 hours feeling more calm, more focused, more connected to everyone around you and that's invaluable. It's who we are when we're not stressed. Stress is just -- sticks to us so you do this first thing in the morning, you get up 20 minutes earlier and people say, are you kidding? I need my sleep. You said that to me and I thought you were nuts. It's deeper than sleep. Do it first thing in the morning. It's an investment. More resilient. Have more energy, more focus, you get things done faster, more efficiently and you're enjoying it. It caughts you and energized you at the same time. It's the oddest thing. Give us a quick little quiet time. So as I said, to learn transcendental meditation it's taught in personal instruction I wanted to say. One-to-one. I don't have the time to do that here but the first thing that you have to do when you meditate is you close your eyes. There are many meditation techniques that tell you to push out thoughts, this isn't. So it's just a simple thing. Close your eyes for a moment. Everybody, do that. Do that. And then just know when you learn this technique we will give you a mantra which is a word and sound and teach you how to access the deepest level of your own being and when you do that, your body gains profound rest and you come out energized so you can open your eyes now but just know that the simplicity of closing your eyes then you learn this technique from a teacher and it can transform your life. That is true. Bob, thanks for coming in. Offering for our crew to do this for us and we're so grateful. Bring it home with you because "Strength in stillness" is out now and we'll be right back.

