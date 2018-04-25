Transcript for Does dark chocolate make you smarter?

Great news about dark chocolate. Turns out it doesn't just taste good. It may make you smarter. Will it get a seal of approval from Jen Ashton? If you're look for a just the if I occasion to eat more chocolate, you're probably going to find it in this study. Two ounces of dark chocolate, what's recommended. This was a small study. They looked at five people. They did eegs to measure brain activity. After feeding them 70% cacao. All five had increases the in brain wave activity. This was funded by the department of applied science at Loma Linda. There is good explanation as to hi this may boost your brain power. There are other benefits of dark chocolate. Absolutely. Number one, it does taste good. There are tons of anti-ox dapts. Anti-inflammatories. Known mechanisms to benefit cardiovascular well being. But it's high in sugar. High the this calories. There is caffeine in there. If you eat too much, that could be a jound downside. Other ways to help your brain? Green vegetables. Low sugar. Caffeine beasts the brain power. Behaviors. Getting enough sleep. Not smoking. Alcohol not in excess. For our kids, if kids do 20 minutes of cardio before taking a test, they actually perform better on that exam. So I wish I had known that when I was this school. Elliot, are you watching right now? Big math test today.

