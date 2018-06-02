Transcript for Families, schools struggle to cope with flu outbreak

kind of misjudge sometimes as a driver. The nationwide flu epidemic. One of the deadliest in years and it will get worse before it gets better. One school district hit hard, at least 50 school bus drivers are recovering from the flu and ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with the latest. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning. The harsh reality is that schools all over the country aren't just having their campuses disinfected but after some young children and in a recent case a teacher died, they'll have grief counselors on hand to comfort students and staff. This morning, Heather Holland's family in shock. The beloved second grade teacher dead after complications from the flu. Everybody talked highly of her. Reporter: Holland had been sick less than a week released from a hospital. Two days later rushed back by paramedics but it was too late. She leaves behind a husband and two young children. Also in north Texas in ft. Worth Brian Herndon barely survived the flu and pneumonia hospitalized over four weeks on a breathing tube. One minute you've got the flu and the next minute you're septic. Reporter: His organs shut down, blood clots forced doctors to perform multiple amputations. 7-year-old Savannah Jesse died suddenly after testing positive for the flu one day after being rushed to the hospital. Everybody is devastated. You've never expected it to happen to you. Reporter: In New York City two confirmed dead from flu-related illness, one 8-year-old Emily baez who lived in queens. Nearly 15,000 have been hospitalized for flu-related illnesses, double the number of last season. The highest ever seen. According to the CDC, at least 53 children have died from the flu across the U.S. Doctors say the best defense is still a flu shot. So even if you already have the flu, but didn't get vaccinated, the CDC recommends you get a flu shot once you're better since you could still come down with a different strain of the flu. I know, they keep emphasizing it's not too late to get the shot. Okay, Adrienne.

