'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's shingles diagnosis

More
The CDC warns about super bugs that are resistant to almost all antibiotics, advising patients to take antibiotics exactly as directed and only when necessary.
2:36 | 04/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's shingles diagnosis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54304156,"title":"'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's shingles diagnosis","duration":"2:36","description":"The CDC warns about super bugs that are resistant to almost all antibiotics, advising patients to take antibiotics exactly as directed and only when necessary.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/hamilton-creator-lin-manuel-mirandas-shingles-diagnosis-54304156","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.