Lady Gaga and Katy Perry's trainer shares workout and training plan

your life. This is the fitness edition and pairing celebrity trainers with viewers like you and this morning it's Harley Pasternak. He is amazing and he's here sharing his five top habits to get fit. One woman trying them out. Check it out. Lady gaga, Ariana grande and Katy Perry, the man behind these beautiful bodies, celebrity trainer and nutritionist Harley Pasternak. But what does it take to eat and work out like Harley's celebrity clients. It's about these small habits. Walking more, sleeping better, managing stress, eating better. Reporter: 31-year-old Nicolette mason works long hours as a fashion designer and really needs a workout and diet to help her reduce stress. I think fitness is a really great part of mental health and for me it's definitely just something that makes me feel good? If it's about busy people regardless of what you do for a living that's why creating these simple daily habits works for everybody. His five, hit at least 12,000 steps a day. Sleep at least seven hours a night. Unplug from technology for an hour a day. One simple exercise for eight mens a day and a diet of whole foods. It's an apple pie smoothie. You'll love it. Reporter: Nicolette took on the challenge for three weeks. Did quinoa I can spread out over the next few days. All the alcohol I'm not going to be consuming. Reporter: Eating three meals and two snacks a day, everyone sticking with a strict criteria. Protein, vegetable, fiber and healthy fats. Here I do an omelet with one egg and three whites and I have on the side, it looks like rice but it's cauliflower and broccoli and carrots all shredded together to look like a rice. I made a little egg white scramble. Reporter: To mix it up he recommends smoothies for breakfast or snacks. Supposed to be one smoothie. That's a lot. Reporter: Surprisingly it's not about killing yourself at the gym but about being consistent. The truth is you'll do about eight minutes of these a day. One exercise a day. Reporter: How is thicklet feeling after T weeks? Let's find out right now live. Really great and so now we're joined with Harley and linicolette and look what she accomplished. Get ready. 252,000 steps. Amazing. 147 hours of sleep. I wish. 105 servings of protein and fiber. 105 minutes of resistance training and 21 peaceful hours totally unplugged. What was the hardest part? That's right. Unplugging was a challenge. Especially, you know, I work as an influencer, I have a fashion line. I'm always plugged in but it really did help to actually disconnect, plug my phone in, walk away from it especially late night hours and traveling with a little bit of a challenge because I spent my time between New York and L.A. Getting in all those steps when you're in transit for ten hours is not as easy but the program was really great. So, Harley, I want to ask you this, why -- what's the hardest part about doing this because when you break it down it sounds doable. There's 168 hours in the week and we focus too much on the one or two or four hours we spend in the gym. So there's 164 we're not in the gym and that's what we need to focus on. We need to sleep more and move more. We need to eat smarter and unplug and then sometimes five minutes a day push something heavy. Lift something heavy. He works us out like lunatics. I've worked out with you. You're saying that's not the important thing. Getting something really good into your body. You started with an apple pie smoothie. That sounds like something we can do. If it's delicious you tick to it. It was easy. It was so easy to incorporate. We have the mats out so let's head over here. You had simple workouts but want to show our viewers because you can go online and check them out. There is a couple you can go wrong. So simple. The first thing at the end of the day if your fitbit doesn't say 10,000 steps, you failed. You dot to move throughout the day and this is a tiff leg dead lift. Pushing your butt back. Knees a little bent. Just a little bent. Your back should be arched. Bring your hips forward. Imagine there is someone behind you, you want to knock down with your butt. They're going down. A simple move. You feel a stretch in the hamstrings. Feels good. These are all simple. Nicolette, congratulations. You did it. Don't stop. Come on. You can do it too.

