Transcript for Smart devices like Apple watch can detect diabetes: Study

We are back with that new study about the health benefits of smart devices like the apple watch and fitbit. They could be used to detect signs of diabetes and other problem problem gio is here with details. Reporter: They're excited about the huge possibilities. Doctors would worked on the study say the tiny technology could lead to early detection of diabetes. For some wearable devices like the apple watch are already at the center of everyday activities especially fitness. But now a potential medical breakthrough. The medical data company cardiogram claiming the apple watch along with other smart devices like fitbit and android wear could track more than your step, maybe even tracks signs of diabetes and other disease sdmrz this is the first study showing that ordinary consumer wearables, things like apple watches can detect early signs of diabetes. Brandon Ballinger worked with doctors at the university of California at San Francisco for the new study. The company took heart data for more than 14,000 users of its cardiogram app singling out the users who shade they had already been diagnosed with diabetes and the app learned the characteristics of their heart rate patterns then made an accurate diabetes reading in 85% of the people. This was based, one, where we just assessed our accuracy at detecting people who already knew they had diabetes. And then phase two was diagnosing peopleho don't know that they have diabetes. Reporter: The designers say they also want to teach the app to detect other conditions like hypertension and sleep apnea. We've seen information from such devices save lives before. Like high school teacher Jeff bravo who suffered a seizure. His fitbit told doctors exactly when his heart rate became irregular, exactly the info they needed. They shocked my heart, it was able to go back to a Normal rhythm and I was sent home later that day. Yes, I would definitely say it's peace of mind worn on your wrist. Reporter: And Paul hold Jr. Whose apple watch told him his heart was beating at 60 to 80 beats higher than average. His trainer racing him to the health center. If I didn't have the initial push from the apple watch I could have very easily, you know, fallen down and died on the field the next day. Reporter: And we should mention the findings of this latest study were presented at an artificial intelligence conference, not a medical conference. Further medical testing is needed to see if the findings hold up. The experts who looked at it are really excited about it. Anything that can help. Uh-huh. Thank you, gio.

