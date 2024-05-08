Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, to plead guilty to stealing millions from star player

The translator allegedly used the money to pay off gambling debts.

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, has agreed to plead guilty to bank fraud in relation to stealing nearly $17 million from the star player in order to cover gambling debts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mizuhara, 39, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of bank fraud, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison, and one count of subscribing to a false tax return, which carries up to three years in prison, according to the U.S Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. He is expected to enter a plea in the coming weeks, with an arraignment scheduled for May 14, the DOJ said.

"The extent of this defendant's deception and theft is massive," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit. My office is committed to vindicating victims throughout our community and ensuring that wrongdoers face justice."

Shohei Ohtani with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara during a press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2023. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.