-
Now Playing: How a teen cleared her acne using cheap products
-
Now Playing: YouTube stars share how they cleared their acne with diet
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey's announcement puts new spotlight on bipolar II disorder
-
Now Playing: Later school start times help teens' moods, study says
-
Now Playing: Doctor shares 20 foods you should be eating
-
Now Playing: Hot off the press: Can peppers cause headaches?
-
Now Playing: Sadie Rutenberg's family says the toddler is a living medical miracle
-
Now Playing: 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's shingles diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Can pasta help you lose weight?
-
Now Playing: Nation's chief doctor urges access to opioid overdose antidote
-
Now Playing: What is the definition of twins?
-
Now Playing: Foods that could help fight strokes
-
Now Playing: Health officials warn of 'nightmare' bacteria
-
Now Playing: Study shows rear-facing car seats perform well in rear-end crashes
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports finds frozen veggies are just as healthy as fresh veggies
-
Now Playing: Mothers of babies with heart defects may have their own heart health risks
-
Now Playing: Moms whose babies have heart defects may have long-term heart health risks
-
Now Playing: Inside promising new colon cancer treatments
-
Now Playing: Coffee companies in Calif. to add cancer warnings
-
Now Playing: Coffee shops now must include cancer warning in California