A schoolteacher from Louisiana ate and worked out like a celebrity for three weeks to see how the wellness principles taught by celebrity trainer Jeannette Jenkins would affect her overall health.

As part of a series where people from all walks of life try celebrity fitness routines, "Good Morning America" paired Jenkins -- whose clients include Pink, Alicia Keys and Mindy Kaling --with Asha McDowell, 26, a sixth-grade teacher from New Orleans.

Here McDowell shared how she felt following the diet and workout regimen recommended by Jenkins, who is also the creator of the online fitness community Hollywood Trainer Club. Experts recommend consulting with a physician before starting any exercise program.

Here is McDowell's experience, in her own words.

When I got to L.A., I was expecting to meet with Jeanette and learn about health and fitness.

I knew that we would be talking about food and exercising. What I wasn't expecting was for Jeanette to be all up in my business in terms of food, drink, and snacks!

For the workout portion, I knew that we would be doing some moving around -- maybe a two-step here and a jumping jack there.

Instead, we did a full on workout complete with burpees, push-ups, and whatever other muscle-exhausting moves Jeanette had up her sleeve. So needless to say, I was a little bit nervous about the diet and exercising required for this challenge.

Luckily, Jeanette was so supportive and encouraging and patiently got me through our first day!

When I got home, starting off the week was easy with all of the excitement that I had! Unfortunately for me, I live in New Orleans, Louisiana, and it was time for Mardi Gras.

However, Jeanette talked me through being able to have fun and stay on track. During that week, I did a little more having fun than staying on track. I beat myself up a little bit, but then I realized that it was Mardi Gras, and if you're not eating jambalaya during the Zulu parade, did you really do Mardi Gras? No you didn't.

I'm learning that having a healthy lifestyle does not mean being boring. You can still eat kale Monday through Friday and have a daiquiri to celebrate making it through the week on Saturday. You can have a side salad every day for lunch, but eat some pancakes for Sunday brunch. The problems happen when you do "the most." You can still be healthy and have a healthy sized portion of French fries every once and a while.

The routine that Jeanette laid out was easy because it gave you options. Now, a girl like me can eat the same thing over and over and not get tired (which is exactly what I did this last month), but if you get tired of something, Jeanette has laid out meals on meals for you to choose.

The workouts also give you options.

Throughout this program, I find myself having more energy, which is great for a teacher of 11- and 12-year-olds. I used to dread putting on those tennis shoes to workout. Now I look forward to getting the Beyonce body I've always wanted. My boyfriend will be returning from his deployment soon and he will be Jeanette's biggest fan when he sees me.

I recently lifted at the gym and was pleasantly surprised by how much I can lift now compared to the amount I could lift before.

The verdict: I definitely plan on continuing because I've lost six pounds since the start of February. I can't wait to see my future results on this program.

Jenkins' top exercise and nutrition tips

1. The biggest challenge is that people get in their own way. They don’t make healthy living a priority, they don’t make it a way of life, and therefore they are not committed or consistent, so they don’t get results.

2. The number one workout move people should add to their lives is some form of 30 minute cardio exercise.

Jenkins' 7 exercises you can do without any equipment

Jenkins shared this circuit routine that she says you can do from anywhere, with no equipment needed. See her demonstrate each move and share modifications you can make if you are advanced in the video above.

1. Squats (20 reps)

2. Stationary lunge (16 reps)

3. High knees (30 seconds)

4. Skaters (30 seconds)

5. Side leg taps or jumping jacks (30 seconds)

6. Push-ups (25 reps)

7. Ab tucks (15 reps)

Jeanette's healthy eating recipes

Breakfast: Egg White Muffins

• 6 cups egg whites• 1/4 cup skim Mozzarella cheese• 1/2 cup red peppers• 1/2 cup orange peppers• 1 cup cherry tomatoes• 1 cup spinach• Ground pepper

Instructions:

1. Coat the muffin tins with cooking oil.

2. Place all of the chopped veggies in the muffin tin.

3. Fill each muffin tin with egg whites.

4. Sprinkle low-fat Mozzarella (or Parmesan, Feta or your favorite low-fat cheese) on top of each muffin.

5. Sprinkle on pepper and Himalayan salt

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

7. Let cool and enjoy!



Snack: Green smoothie

Ingredients:

• 2 cups spinach

• 1/2 lemon

• 2 tsps ginger

• 1 pear

• 2 celery stalks

• 1 cup ice

• 1 cup water

Instructions:

1. In a blender combine 2 cups of spinach, 1 pear, 1/2 a lemon without the rind, 1 kiwi with the skin, 2 stalks of celery, 1/2 inch piece of ginger, 1 cup of ice and 1 cup of water! Blend on high until all the contents have mixed and enjoy! It makes two cups so drink it all or share it with a friend.

Snack: Greek yogurt with Berries and Granola

Ingredients:

• 6 tbsp Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup fresh berries

Instructions:

1. In a glass bowl or cup layer the yogurt, berries and granola



Dinner: Wild Alaskan salmon with sweet potatoes and asparagus

Ingredients:

• 4 oz wild Alaskan sockeye salmon

• 1/2 lemon

• 1 tsp Himalayan Salt

• 1 tsp Organic Pepper

• 1 tbsp green pepper

• 1 tbsp red pepper



Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF

2. Place filet in tin foil or parchment paper

3. Squeeze lemon over fish

4. Add a dash of Himalayan salt and organic pepper

5. Add one tablespoon of chopped onions, one tablespoon red peppers, and one tablespoon of green peppers

6. Cook for 10 mins for medium, 15 mins for well done.