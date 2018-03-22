Actress reveals how she transformed her body to play Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider'

Mar 22, 2018, 4:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Alicia Vikander in a scene from "Tomb Raider" released by Warner Bros Pictures. It took weeks of training and plates full of protein to turn former ballerina Alicia Vikander into action star Lara Croft.PlayIlze Kitshoff/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP
Alicia Vikander spent four months of her life getting into fighting shape to play Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider.”

Vikander, 29, said she gained about 10 to 12 pounds of muscle for her first turn as an action adventure star.

She worked out with a trainer and followed an intense diet that required her to eat every three hours.

Vikander reveals the hardest part of her eating plan and workouts in the video above. Watch for the full details of Vikander’s “Tomb Raider” training regimen.

"Tomb Raider" is in theaters now.

