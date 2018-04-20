GMA's 'Royal' Couple – A Fairy Tale Wedding Contest - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

Eligibility Guidelines: Contest sponsored by Good Morning America ("GMA") and American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (“ABC”) (collectively, the "Sponsors"). Prizes will be provided by Adventures by Disney, LLC (“ABD”), Disney Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons (collectively, the "Prize Providers").

To enter the “GMA’s ‘Royal’ Couple – A Fairy Tale Wedding Contest” ("Contest"), Entrant (“Entrant”) and his or her respective fiance or fiancee (collectively “Entrant Couple”) or an engaged person as a Nominee (“Nominee”) and his or her respective fiancé or fiancée (collectively “Nominee Couple”) entered by a third party, must be legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States or the District of Columbia and twenty-one (21) years old or older at time of entry. In order to accept the Prizes as described herein (see, Prizes), and become the “Winning Couple,” Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple must be able to accept the Prizes and travel between, on or about, 5/5/2018 and 5/11/2018 with specific dates to be determined at Sponsors’ sole discretion or Prizes will be forfeited and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, awarded to an alternate Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple, time permitting. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for the Sponsors, Prize Providers, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Contest or supplying the prize, and their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, (hereinafter collectively referred to the “Released Contest Parties”), and immediate family members and household members of such individuals, in each case, are not eligible to enter. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. The Winning Couple may be required to provide proof of eligbility prior to receipt of Prizes. The Winning Couple must obtain a valid marriage license from the State of Florida and comply with any applicable Florida law (including, but not limited to, the 3-day waiting period after issuance of said license) before the date of the Ceremony as defined herein (see, Prizes). Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Contest Entry Period: “GMA’s ‘Royal’ Couple – A Fairy Tale Wedding Contest” entry period begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on Friday, April 20, 2018 and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 27, 2018 (the "Contest Period"). Sponsors’ computer is the official clock for this Contest.

How to Enter: During the entry period, navigate the Internet to http://www.goodmorningamerica.com (the “Homepage”) and click on the link for “GMA’s ‘Royal’ Couple – A Fairy Tale Wedding Contest” or click on the “Contests” link at the bottom of the Homepage which will take you to the Contest landing page (“Contest Page”). There you will find instructions on the appropriate and acceptable file formats and sizes for submitting your entry electronically. Entry: Submit an essay of up to two hundred (200) words in length describing the love story of the Entrant Couple or the Nominee Couple including how and when the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple became engaged. You must also include why the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple deserves a “royal” wedding at the Walt DisneyWorld Resort and indicate up to eight (8) guests (“Guests”) who would be able to attend. You must also include a photo and/or video of the Entrant Couple or the Nominee Couple. Entry must be submitted in English.

You warrant and represent that all of the material submitted by you in your entry is truthful, original to you (and not based on or derived from any other materials), that you own all necessary rights in and to the material in the entry which is fully transferable without the need for permission from or payment to any other party and that the exercise of the rights set forth in these Contest rules by the Sponsors will not violate or otherwise infringe upon any third party rights and will not violate any contractual obligations or confidential relationships which you may have to or with any third party. Any entries submitted with inappropriate, illegal or offensive content will be immediately disqualified. You should not include any third-party logos, brands, products, music, or trademarks in your entry. No entry may be submitted in any other contest or promotion.

Neither member of the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple may have been convicted of a felony. By entering, each member of the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple understands and agrees that, if selected as the potential Winning Couple, each person will be required to consent to a background check; and, failure to sign such consents and authorizations for said background check and/or to furnish all required information will result in disqualification. In addition, Sponsors reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry and/or disqualify the potential Winning Couple based on the results of such background check. Upon submission, you will see a thank you message on your screen indicating that you have successfully entered. You will not receive a further acknowledgement. Free internet access is available at most public libraries.

Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Proof of entering information at the Contest Page or registration form is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsors of such entry. Personal information collected in connection with this Contest will be used in accordance with ABC.com’s privacy policy, available at http://corporate.disney.go.com/corporate/pp.html.

Judging Procedure, Notification and Finalists Judging: Eligible entries will be judged by designated staff of Sponsors and/or Prize Providers on the basis of the following criteria: (1) originality (25%), (2) compelling nature of love story (25%), (3) on-air appeal (25%) and (4) ability of guests to attend (25%), each of which will be weighted equally. Decisions of the judges are final as to all Contest-related matters, including, without limitation, in case of a tie. As part of the judging process, judges may contact Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple to request additional information in assessing potential for on-air appeal and compelling nature of story. The Entrant and/or Nominee Couples will be ranked based on judging criteria and the Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple with the highest overall score will be declared the “Winning Couple.” The Winning Couple will be notified by email, phone or on a live broadcast of “Good Morning America” on or about May 4, 2018 that they have been selected for the Grand Prize (“Grand Prize”). The Winning Couple has twenty-four (24) hours to acknowledge the notification of Sponsors’ selection of his or her entry as the Winner. Upon satisfaction of all rules and conditions, the Winning Couple may accept the Grand Prize. In the event the Winning Couple is deemed ineligible or fails to comply with Contest procedures, then the first runner-up Entrant Couple or Nominee Couple will be selected to win the Grand Prize, time permitting, or Sponsors reserve the right to terminate the Contest at their discretion.

Prizes: Wedding, Ceremony and Décor. Prize Providers will provide a public wedding ceremony (the “Ceremony”) for the Winning Couple at Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom® Park currently scheduled to be on May 10, 2018 between the hours of 7:00 and 9:00am Eastern Time. The date and time of the Ceremony may be changed in Prize Provider’s sole discretion. In the event of inclement weather, the Ceremony may be moved to an alternate location at Prize Prodivers sole discretion. The Ceremony will include the ceremony officiant, use of the Cinderella Coach, venue and decorations, entertainment, portrait session at the UK Pavillion in Epcot®, makeup and accessories which collectively shall be selected by Prize Provider in its sole discretion. The Ceremony may be filmed and/or televised by the Sponsors at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Up to eight (8) Guests may attend the Ceremony. In addition to such Guests, additional attendees invited by Prize Providers in their sole discretion may be present at the Ceremony. Travel and Accommodations. Prize Providers will furnish the Winning Couple and Guests’ domestic roundtrip economy/coach airline tickets to Orlando International Airport to visit Walt Disney World® Resort near Orlando, Florida, on Prize Provider-selected air carriers from a major commercial airport within the 48 contiguous United States or the District of Columbia selected by Prize Providers in their sole and absolute discretion. When air transportation is provided, roundtrip ground transportation will be provided for Winning Couple and Guests between the Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World® Resort via Disney’s Magical Express coach service. Hotel accommodations will be provided for (i) up to two (2) rooms for Guests, double occupancy, in a standard room for up to three (3) nights checking out the day after the Ceremony (ii) up to two (2) rooms for Guests, double occupancy, in a standard room for up to two (2) nights checking out the day after the Ceremony; and (iii) One (1) room for the Winning Couple, double occupancy, in a standard room for the five (5) consecutive nights before the the day of the Ceremony at a Walt Disney World® Resort hotel selected by Prize Provider in its sole discretion. If in the judgment of Sponsors and Prize Providers air travel and hotel is not required due to Winning Couple’s and/or Guests’ proximity to Orlando, Florida, ground transportation will be substituted for roundtrip air travel at Sponsors’ and Prize Providers’ sole and absolute discretion. Winning Couple may be required to provide a credit card at the time of hotel check-in. Transportation carrier and hotel regulations and conditions apply. Winning Couple and Guests must travel together on same itinerary and possess all required travel documents. In addition, Winning Couple will receive Two (2) “6-Day Magic Your Way” Tickets with Park Hopper® Option (one ticket per person) and One (1) “2- Day Magic Your Way” Tickets with Park Hopper® Option tickets per Guest for use at the Walt Disney World Resort; All other expenses not specifically referenced herein will be the sole responsibility of the Winning Couple and/or Guests. Honeymoon. Prize Providers will provide the Winning Couple one (1) room night in the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom® Park on the night immediately following the Ceremony and an Adventures by Disney® vacation package.The eight (8) day/seven (7) night Adventures by Disney® vacation package to England and France (the "Honeymoon Trip") consists of the following: • Roundtrip coach airfare between a major international commercial airport near Winning Couple’s residence (“Airport of Origin”) and an international airport at or near the originating and ending point of the tour (each as determined solely by ABD, with possible stopovers) for the Winning Couple; • Seven (7) nights hotel accommodations during the Honeymoon Trip (one (1) standard room/double occupancy per location); • Participation in a guided group travel experience (the “Group Travel Experience”) (as determined by ABD in its sole discretion); • Services of two (2) Adventure Guides for the Group Travel Experience; • Transportation within the Honeymoon Trip, including travel between hotels, and to and from group excursions; • On-tour luggage handling; • Gratuities for two (2) Adventure Guides, bellmen, housekeepers, drivers, activity providers and dining room staff; • All meals served as part of the Group Travel Experience itinerary (excluding alcoholic beverages), which includes most meals; • Entertainment and activities (as determined by ABD in its sole discretion); and • Travel taxes imposed on transportation, lodging and services.

Merchandise. Prize Providers will provide the Winning Couple with select merchandise at Sponors’ sole discretion. Cash Prize. The Winning Couple will also receive a total cash prize of Ten Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Dollars ($10,460) which is meant to be used by Winning Couple toward payment of any federal, state, and local tax liability that may be due on the Prizes.

Trips are pre-scheduled for specific dates and subject to availability. Winning Couple must travel together on the same Honeymoon Trip itinerary and the same class of travel. Travel arrangements must be made through ABD’s agent and with carriers and accommodations selected by ABD. Honeymoon Trip components are subject to change without notice. Honeymoon Trip must be booked at least 45 days in advance of travel departure date, and in any event, must be booked on or before September 30, 2018. Travel must occur between June 15, 2018 and September 30, 2019. Travel dates will be subject to availability. Flight details are subject to availability and airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply. If travel is not booked by September 30, 2018 or completed by September 30, 2019, the Honeymoon Trip will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked except in ABD’s sole discretion. The Group Travel Experience is not a private tour and may be attended by up to forty (40) other travelers. Expenses not specifically included as part of the Honeymoon Trip are solely the responsibility of Winning Couple, including: roundtrip transportation between the Winning Couple’s residence and the Airport of Origin; activities and ground transportation not expressly included in the Honeymoon Trip; meals not served as part of the Group Travel Experience; alcoholic beverages; airline baggage fees; customs and immigration fees; passport costs; travel insurance; laundry service, merchandise and souvenirs; parking; room service; service charges; spa services and other optional activities; telephone calls; and income and other taxes not expressly included in the Honeymoon Trip; and all other costs and expenses not expressly included in the Honeymoon Trip. Certain terms, conditions and restrictions shall apply to the Honeymoon Trip, as determined by ABD in its sole discretion, including without limitation the ABD terms and conditions available at https://www.adventuresbydisney.com/terms-and-conditions/. If Winning Couple cannot comply with these restrictions, the Honeymoon Trip will be forfeited in its entirety without compensation of any kind. Winning Couple will be required to execute and return a Release of Liability and Publicity Release (where allowed by law) prior to participation. Winning Couple are solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary travel documents (valid photo I.D., credit card, passport, etc.) before departure. Any picture identification requirements associated with air travel are Winning Couple’s responsibility. The Honeymoon Trip (and all elements thereof) is not redeemable for cash and is non-transferable except in ABD’s sole and absolute discretion. The package may not be sold or transferred to any other person or third party. The Honeymoon Trip may not be combined with any other offer, and travel may not qualify for frequent flier miles, award points or other perquisites. Lost or mutilated tickets will not be replaced. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Actual value of the prize awarded depends on a number of factors, including the location of the Winning Couple’s residence, booking and travel dates and the number of travelers, and therefore may be lower or higher than the ARV at the time it is fulfilled. If the actual value of the prize is less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded. If any portion of the prize is not available for any reason, then ABD reserves the right to substitute that portion of the prize with another prize of comparable or greater value. Officers, directors, and employees (and members of their household or immediate family, i.e., parents, children, spouse, siblings, grandparents, the “steps” of each and persons residing in such immediate family members' household) of Disney Destinations, LLC, their respective parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies, their advertising, promotion and web design agencies, all other entities involved in the creation, administration, or fulfillment of the promotion and their respective successors and assigns are not eligible to enter or win. Only one entry per household is allowed. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is sixty-two thousand and seven hundred and sixty dollars ($62,760). Additional Terms and Conditions: The Winning Couple is not entitled to exchange or transfer the Grand Prize or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsors and Prize Providers, in their sole discretion, may substitute prizes of equal or greater value. The Winning Couple and Guests may appear in segments on “Good Morning America”, as determined by the Sponsors. All videotaped and live production will be determined at the sole discretion of the Sponsors. Any appearance on Good Morning America is subject to availability. Sponsors are not responsible for cancellation or preemption of show or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill this element of the prize. The appearance portion of the prize has no ARV and if it becomes impractical or impossible to fulfill this or any element, Sponsors’ only obligation will be to provide the remainder of prize, if any.

In the event Winning Couple and/or Guests engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsors or Prize Providers in its or their sole and absolute discretion) is obnoxious, inappropriate, threatening, illegal or intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Sponsors and Prize Providers reserves the right to terminate the trip or revoke the right of any or all persons to participate further.

Federal, state, and local taxes associated with the receipt or use of the prize, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Winning Couple (either individually or jointly depending on tax filing status). Winning Couple (either individually or jointly) must provide a validly completed IRS Form W-9 to the Sponsors. An IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more, if required by law, will be issued to the Winning Couple by the Sponsors. The final value of the prize will be determined at the sole discretion of the Sponsors based upon elements used to fulfill the prize. ARV of Prize may vary depending on point of departure, travel dates and fare/rate fluctuations. Releases: By participating, the Entrants, Nominees, and/or Guests agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsors/Judges, which shall be final in all respects. By entering the Contest, Entrants, Nominees, and/or Guests agree to execute in a timely manner and by any deadline set by Sponsors any and all paperwork requested by the Sponsors which may include, but is not limited to, background checks and any release forms, prior to any online or on air appearance of Entrants, Nominees, and/or Guests participating in a videotaped or live broadcast, or use of Entrants’, Nominees’, and Guests’ submissions or related materials.

All submissions will become the sole property of the Sponsors, which may reprint or otherwise exploit the entries in any manner, in any media, worldwide, in perpetuity.

The Winning Couple and/or Guests may be required to sign and return affidavits of eligibility, releases and indemnifications within twenty-four (24) hours days of notification of winning.

By participating in this Contest and accepting any prize that they may win, Entrants, Nominees, and Guests agree to release, defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the Sponsors, Prize Providers, their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, licensees, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from, but not limited to, any and all actions, complaints, claims, injuries, liabilities, fees (including reasonable attorney’s fees), royalties, costs, losses or damages arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, by whomever or wherever asserted, from (1) Entrants’, Nominees’, and Guests’ participation in the Contest, (2) Sponsors’ exercise of the rights granted herein and/or (3) the acceptance, use or misuse of any prize or portion of any prize. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation to the Entrants’, Nominees’, and Guests, or any other affiliated party. By submitting materials hereunder, you hereby grant to the Sponsors, Prize Providers, their parent company, subsidiaries, licensees and affiliated companies, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, servants, representatives, shareholders and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assignees the exclusive right to use and distribute your submission, as well as your likeness, picture, voice, name and biographical material (all such materials are sometimes collectively referred to as the “Materials”) in any and all manner, methods, formats and media now known or hereafter created, including without limitation, all forms of television, radio, internet, cable, satellite, wireless applications, home video products and devices, etc., in connection with the Contest, GMA, ABC’s programming, and in all advertising and promotion for the foregoing, throughout the universe, in perpetuity. Entrants, Nominees, and Guests acknowledge that any entry materials may be included and/or discussed in a broadcast, that such discussion may include statements or opinions by the broadcast talent or others about the Entrants’, Nominees’, and Guests’ appearances and/or the materials, and that those statements and opinions may be considered surprising, humiliating, embarrassing, derogatory, defamatory or otherwise offensive or injurious to them, Sponsors’ employees, their studio or at-home audience and/or other third parties. Entrants, Nominees, and Guests release the Released Parties from any actions, claims, injury, loss or damage allegedly caused, directly or indirectly, by any such statements or opinions made during a broadcast. Sponsors are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Contest. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the owner of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form. To claim prize: (a) Winning Couple must provide proof of age, identity and residency; (b) Winning Couple and Guests must sign and return required affidavits of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification, and (c) Winning Couple and Guests must also agree to complete and submit any additional releases, indemnifications and other requisite paperwork as specified at the discretion of the Sponsors, all within the time period specified by Sponsors. Miscellaneous; Winner Posting: Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Contest in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Contest as originally planned.

Official rules will be posted on http://www.goodmorningamerica.com. For a winner's list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: “GMA’s ‘Royal’ Couple – A Fairy Tale Wedding Contest” c/o ABC News, 47 West 66th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York, 10023, by June 30, 2018. ****************************************************