Inside Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party

It's only right that the queen of daytime TV, Ellen DeGeneres, should have a star-studded party to celebrate her milestone birthday.

The host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" turned 60 on January 26, but decided to celebrate with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Olivia Munn, among others, last Saturday.

She tweeted about the big night, "Having the best birthday."

Meghan Trainor, and her fiancé Daryl Sabara, were also among the attendees. The "All About That Bass" singer managed to get the birthday girl in the photo booth, and captioned the photo on Instagram, "Happy birthday @theellenshow !!! @darylsabara and I had so much fun!! THE coolest night of our entire lives."

Kardashian, 37, also shared a photo from the bash's photo booth. She captioned it, "Squad celebrating @TheEllenShow birthday!!!"

Mom & Dad pic.twitter.com/rxslk2gKW0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2018

Munn also shared tons of photos from the bash, revealing that Jennifer Aniston and "Nashville" actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley were in attendance.