Scott Baio's wife, Renee Baio, diagnosed with brain disease

Mar 11, 2018, 11:13 AM ET
PHOTO: Renee Sloan and Scott Baio attend the Last Chance For Animals 33rd Annual Celebrity Benefit Gala - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Oct. 14, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Amy Graves/Getty Images
Renee Sloan and Scott Baio attend the Last Chance For Animals 33rd Annual Celebrity Benefit Gala - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Oct. 14, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Scott Baio's wife, Renee, who's been diagnosed with microvascular brain disease, used social media to open up to her fans about her health setback and give them an update.

The stuntwoman revealed her diagnosis when responded to a fan's question about her health on Twitter Saturday.

"Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease," Renee Baio, 45, wrote.

PHOTO: Scott Baio speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, FILE
Scott Baio speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Her husband of 11 years also confirmed the news on the social network.

"Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know," Scott Baio added Saturday.

ABC News reached out to a rep for Scott Baio, 57, but didn't immediately hear back.

After tying the knot in 2010, the Baios have raised 10-year-old daughter Bailey; Renee Baio has a 28-year-old daughter, Kalyn, from a previous relationship.

Renee Baio's diagnosis comes amid her husband's sexual misconduct scandal.

The former "Charles in Charge" actor was accused of onset sexual harassment and abuse by his co-stars, Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky. Scott Baio has denied both claims.

