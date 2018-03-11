Scott Baio's wife, Renee, who's been diagnosed with microvascular brain disease, used social media to open up to her fans about her health setback and give them an update.

The stuntwoman revealed her diagnosis when responded to a fan's question about her health on Twitter Saturday.

"Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease," Renee Baio, 45, wrote.

Her husband of 11 years also confirmed the news on the social network.

"Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know," Scott Baio added Saturday.

ABC News reached out to a rep for Scott Baio, 57, but didn't immediately hear back.

After tying the knot in 2010, the Baios have raised 10-year-old daughter Bailey; Renee Baio has a 28-year-old daughter, Kalyn, from a previous relationship.

Renee Baio's diagnosis comes amid her husband's sexual misconduct scandal.

The former "Charles in Charge" actor was accused of onset sexual harassment and abuse by his co-stars, Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky. Scott Baio has denied both claims.