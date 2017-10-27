Transcript for 10-year-old takes police on high-speed chase

We move on to the crazy car chase. A 10-year-old took his car on a joyride drawing police at 100 miles an hour and gio Benitez has the story. Reporter: We're talking about a car chase across two counties for 50 miles and as you're about to see and hear police could not believe who they found behind that wheel. You're going in a ditch. Going off road. Reporter: This isn't any ordinary police chase. Listen. He stole his parent's car. And he's 10. He is 10. I got a good look at him. He is 10. Reporter: That's right, a 10-year-old leading Ohio police on a 50-mile chase. My 10-year-old stole his dad's car and I'm following him and he's running from me. Reporter: One witness capturing the moment the car crosses over the highway median right into oncoming traffic. Running. Reporter: It growing more dangerous once he hits the Ohio turnpike reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. State troopers jumping in. If I hasn't yielded to him he would have hit me right there at the roadblock report trying to stop him without force. The motion for him to pull over and he shook his head no and continued driing. Reporter: Do not let him get by you. Reporter: The chase moving off the pavement and expertly maneuvering and even driving in a ditch trying to avoid spike strips police laid down hoping to stop him. We're not going to let him get back on the highway. Finally coming to a stop after knocking down that road sign, the car blocked between two patrol cars. Roll down the window. Break the window, break the window. Roll down. Roll down. Get out of the car. Reporter: Overnight the boy's father speaking out. I told him he could have hurt somebody or himself or could have been killed. Reporter: Yeah, believe it or not this isn't the first time the 10-year-old went on a joyride. Earlier this month he took his mother's car for a spin and the family told our Cleveland affiliate they think he got the idea of reckless driving from playing video games. They've got to lock these cars up. Oh, yeah. That is something. Thank you.

