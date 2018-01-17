Transcript for 13 siblings allegedly held captive 'hopeful that life will get better': Official

We'll begin with new details about that house of horrors. Police rescued those 13 children. Their parents are now facing torture charges. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is in Perris, California, with more. You spoke exclusively with the doctors treating some of those children. Reporter: That's right, robin. The staff at the hospital, some of them were so shaken when they saw those seven adult chirp come in they actually wept. Many were in their 20s but they looked so emaciated from years of abuse and malnourishment the doctor said they looked like children and now we're learning that when police finally got into that foul cluttered house they found three of the siblings shackled to furniture. This morning, authorities are crediting that 17-year-old girl with freeing her shackled siblings by clam boring through the window. "The daily mail" showing the clutter inside the home. There were three individuals that were chained to some type of furniture inside. There was a very foul smell inside the residence. It was extremely dirty. Reporter: The brave teenager showing deputies photos of her emaciated siblings ranking it age from 2 to 29. In an exclusive interview the doctor who has been treating the adult siblings says years of malnowishment severely stunted their growth. When we first saw them everybody thought they were children. Reporter: Even the 29-year-old. The 29-year-old specifically. She has a body habitus of an underdeveloped 15-year-old. Reporter: This morning their parents are in jail. Facing multiple counts of corps Tur and child endangerment. This is the moment David and Louise turpin were led away from what seemed that quaint southern California home in cuffs. Louise turpin, police say, was perplexed they had been taken in. Local authorities also perplexed as ho to you the family lasted so long under these conditions. From photos it seems like a happy family. The kids often wearing identical clothes. In one photo they all wear shirts marked thing 1 through thing 13 and boys with bowl cut ha haircuts like their father. They sang with me. They had fun. They seemed to be happy. All of them. Reporter: David turpin trained as an engineer and worked at firms like lockheed martin but bankruptcy filings so he struggled financially despite making $140,000 a year. At the family's former home in Texas, the new homeowner says the turpins left the house a disaster. Several neighbors of theirs this California tell us they never even knew children lived at the house or only caught a glimpse of them at night. They've been outside before doing yardwork at 11:00 at night. Doing yardwork. Yeah, like 10:30. Reporter: Elizabeth smart who spent nine mops in captivity in Utah in 2002 had one possible answer. It isn't just as easy as jumping in the car and driving away. Your brain does not think that way. You go into a survival mode where you do whatever it takes to survive so you're thinking I've got to go back. I've G to survive. I have to do everything I can to live another day. Reporter: Survival is what thos 13 siblings and their doctors are now focused on. They're going to go through a slow period of renourishment to gain their strength back. That could take months but healing those emotional scars, that's expected to take years, now, their parents are due back to court tomorrow. Robin. All right, Matt, thank you very much.

