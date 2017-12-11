Transcript for At least 20 children injured after a gym platform collapses in San Diego

story. Overnight, nearly two dozen children are recovering this morning after being injured in a gym accident. The kids went tumbling when a platform collapsed. Marci, good morning. Reporter: None of the injuries are life-threatening. At least 21 children and two adults were hurt in the collapse. Right now, investigators are trying to figure out what caused what witnesses describe as terrifying freak accident. Overnight, chaos at a children's trampoline and obstacle gym in San Diego. Stairwell collapsed on some juveniles. Reporter: Kids rushed out on stretchers and into balances. Ambulances. Inside, first spoernsd treating some 23 people injured. It was really scary. Everybody was crying and bleeding. Reporter: It happened around 7:40 P.M. 30 to 40 kids rushing up the stairs for pizza, according to reports, caused the wooden platform to buckle. I heard like a crack and all of a sudden, it crashes down. I heard people screaming. The flat form that the kids were going up on was real sketchy. Cow could tell it was not going to hold all that weight. Reporter: The injuries range from mild to moderate. Including a spine and head injury. 123-year-old Jordan Alvarez knows how fortunate he was. Zwli fell the luckily, I landed on a cushion, like a pad. Luckily, I didn't get hurt. Reporter: The gym's owner released a statement saying we are truly heart broken. We're working with authorities and will continue to do so to resolve this. Dan? Sara? Thank you, Marci.

