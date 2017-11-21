Transcript for $20K reward offered in death of border patrol agent

We'll get the latest on the killing of a border patrol agent in Texas. His partner injured on the scene and president trump speaking out on the incident and ABC's Marcus Moore is in El Paso with new reporting on where and how the agents were found. Good morning, Marcus. Reporter: George, good morning. We just got an update from the hospital where that surviving agent was airlifted over the weekend. He is till in icu this morning listed in critical but stable condition and overnight law enforcement sources are telling ABC news that the responding border protection agents when they arrived at the scene at about 11:20 at night they found these two men suffering from traumatic head injuries and broken bones. This at the bottom of a ravine. The border protection agent Rogelio Martinez passed away from his injuries and this morning what exactly happened is still a mystery. But sources close to this investigation are also telling ABC news that these two agents were responding to a sensor which detects human activity at the border but says there is so little evidence they cannot rule out the possibility that they fell into this ravine accide accidentally. Many more questions to come but the president and others calling this a brutal attack. Reporter: Yeah, that's right, George, in addition to the president and Texas senator Ted Cruz, the governor here in Texas, Greg Abbott, he is describing this as a murder and is offering a $20,000 reward for information and an arrest and also a conviction in this case, George. Marcus, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.