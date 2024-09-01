49ers' Ricky Pearsall shot in 'attempted robbery' in San Francisco: Police

Pearsall is in "serious" but stable condition, according to the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot during an "attempted robbery" in San Francisco's Union Square, according to police.

The 23-year-old "sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition," the San Francisco 49ers said in a statement.

Shortly before 4 p.m. local time, police responded to a report of a shooting and found two men "suffering from injuries," San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Ricky Pearsall #WO23 of the Florida Gators speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

"During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured," according to SFPD.

Preliminary information indicates the wide receiver was targeted for a Rolex watch he was wearing, sources confirmed to ABC News.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time, police said in a statement.

Pearsall -- a first-round draft pick -- has been dealing with a shoulder injury during the preseason and returned to practice this past week, according to the National Football League.

