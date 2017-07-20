Transcript for More than 30 wildfires rage across the West

California, more than three dozen wildfires raging across the west forcing evacuations just outside of yosemite national park. ABC's Kenneth Moton is on the ground where they're seeing the devastation firsthand at catheys valley. Reporter: Just a devastating scene here. Homes reduced to rubble. So far 30 structures destroyed. Property like this car burned out. The good news this morning, no lives lost. This morning that waging wildfire in central California sparking more evacuations. More than 2200 firefighters are working around the clock in mariposa county battling the Detwiler fire. The 70 square mile wildfire scorching 48,000 acres and destroying 29 structures. It is showing no signs of slowing down, only 7% contained. The flames just 35 miles away from yosemite. The national park in the middle of its busy tourist season. The explosive fuel growth made it difficult for firefighters across. Reporter: On the ground so much damage already done. For residents an absolute nightmare. Be safe. Everybody is scared. You'd never think something like this would happen in your town. Reporter: Nearly 5,000 evacuated from their homes. We were not prepared for this whatsoever. Reporter: Officials say this fire will burn and continue to threaten this area until late August, even September. Robin. Oh, those scene, all right,

