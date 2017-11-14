Transcript for Possible 4th victim found amid search for clues in killings

to some breaking news out of Tampa. The Tampa serial killer suspected of attacking again. Live at the scene and helicopter shot over that area where police are warning people to stay inside and not go to school or work. Let's go right to Victor Oquendo. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. The call came in to police just before 5:00 A.M. Reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man shot to death in the middle of the street just blocks away from where the other murders happened and there is still no suspect. This morning, the Tampa serial killer may have struck again. We're also asking people as they get up to stay in their houses in this immediate area, please, whether you're going to school or going to work. Reporter: They found a body a few hours ago a possible fourth victim of the searial killer. They vowed to find him and get him off the streets. We're not leaving. Reporter: But all police have to go on is this video showing a person of interest in the area the night of the first shooting. I suspect that somebody in the neighborhood knows who this is but doesn't realize that that may be the killer. Reporter: Three people Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa and Anthony naiboa gunned down in ten days within a half mile of each other. Neighbors on edge and prepared for the worst. We feel like we're in for the night. It's scary. Reporter: Bus stops in the area are suspended. Many streets shut down as well. Police right now going tore to door to interview witnesses. We'll follow this one all day. Michael. All right, thank you, Victor. Scary situation for that neighborhood in Tampa. It is. Now to those calls growing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.