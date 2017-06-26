Transcript for 50 Cent and Naturi Naughton dish on the new season of 'Power'

We got the stars of the hit show "Power" with us here. Naturi Naughton and he is also the executive presidential about a man trying to change his life but that dark side just keeps pulling him back in and in this scene we see that character ghost pleading with his wife Tasha played by nature. When I get out I'll make it up to him, okay. I'll make it up to all of you. There's nothing you could do to make it up to me. Tasha, Tasha, I didn(t do this. Crazy. I'm on team Tasha. I'm on team Tasha all the way. You're strong. Thank you. Caring matriarch. Thank you. You, well, I'm not so -- Trying to take us out. A little worse. I'm the nemesis of the project. That's what makes it so good, the best characters. You know what's interesting is they sent me to jail. Nobody cares about me. You know, I sat in the jail ten years. Now he's the vic, right? Yeah, right, right, right. You know, I was being wronged. Yeah. In the situation and I come home and they just keep forgiving him because they -- That's your story and you sticking to it. Where do we see your character, Tasha, this season going? Ooh, Tasha really evolves and she becomes a stronger woman. She has to kind of take control as a mother, he's in prison and she honestly has to ping up the pieces. When you watch this season you'll be like, he left her with a bunch of mess and -- Everyone is like, he's at the center of everything so when he's incarcerated everybody adjusts. We don't know what to do. Our lives are kind of shaken. It's called power but isn't it about influence? It is. Power is influence. Yeah. You know, if we take away money it would be actual influence. That's power. Well, you've got a lot of superfans and some of them -- We do. Some of them are here and one has a question for you. Naturi. Hello. I've never had the pleasure of meeting anyone with the name same as me but you. I do have the same name as you? Are you serious? Yeah. Your name is nature. I spell it with a-t-o-r-I. With an "O." Well, she's beautiful, thanks. Thank you. So nice to meet you. Anyone's real name is Curtis. There are a lot out there. That's crazy. I was wondering the influences of your name if you knew why you got it and how? Oh, wow. That's -- my parents actually created my name and it means nature's girl and nature is an original that my parents put together. That was like the deepest question. I was like, season four, power -- yeah, thank you so much. What a great question and so nice to meet someone that shares the name. What does Curtis mean? What does Curtis mean. I don't know. That could go -- I'm the third after my grandfather. Are you really. Like George foreman. They was going to name six of us. How many Curtiss can say they stood next to Helen mirren on the red carpet. Yeah. You all had a moment. You had a moment. I sat next to Meryl Streep at the ball game and then I hung out with Helen. You know, and we had a love thing. You can't see is her husband was right on the side of the camera. He was keeping that. It oents on for about ten minutes. You're about to be a momma. You say that's the biggest role. I am. We have some gifts for you. Yeah. We have some gifts and also something you have been craving. We were told you were craving this. Crispy treat. And what does it say. I love ufk 50. And this one. Girls have power. Right, ladies? All right. Wait a minute, guys. You guys are going to have the power. It airs stun night on STARZ. Everyone is going home with DVDs of it. Yes. This is so cute. Curtis, just has that little

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.