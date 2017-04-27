Transcript for 911 call released in fatal accident involving ex-'Bachelor' star

half-hour with that newly released 911 call from "Bachelor" star Chris Soules revealing what happened moments after that deadly crash before he allegedly fled the scene. ABC's Mara schiavocampo is here. You have new details? Reporter: Brand new details. For the first time we're hearing what happened in the minutes right after that fatal accident. Soules initially trying to get help before taking off. And when police tracked him down at home, refusing to answer the door for hours until they got a warrant. What's your name? My name is Chris Soules. Reporter: It's the frantic 911 call made by former "Bachelor" Chris Soules just moments after rear ending a tractor off a rural Iowa road Monday night. Chris, do you know how to do cpr? No, I don't. Reporter: The 35-year-old reality star striking 66-year-old Kenneth mosher with his Chevy truck. Mosher who was driving a tractor, unconscious in a ditch. Is he breathing, Chris? I can't tell. Doesn't appear to be. Reporter: Soules desperately trying to help. Anybody know how to do cpr? Is there somebody there with you? There's people here, yeah. Reporter: But officials say after performing cpr and apparently finding a pulse on mosher, Soules ended the 911 call. Can I call you back really quick? Yeah, you can call me back. Reporter: Leaving the scene before police arrived. One of the subjects that was involved just took off northbound in a red detour ra max truck. Do you have any available units, see if they can get him to stop. Reporter: Mosher, a grandfather of three, later died at the hospital from his injuries. Hours later, police arrested the reality star at his home 15 miles away in Arlington. Court documents stating police found alcohol in Soules' pick-up truck. This isn't Soules' first run-in with the law. He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in 2006 and had a series of speeding tickets and citations for underage drinking dating back to 1998. Will you Mary me? Reporter: Best known aspirin farming in season 19 of "The bachelor," now Soules is facing a much different reality. Mr. Soules, you are charged with leaving the scene of the accident, causing death. Reporter: A felony charge as the victim's family plans a funeral. Now, investigators are trying to determine if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash, but Soules has not been charged with driving under the influence. Officials are also trying to figure out who drove him away from that crash, and that person may also face charges. George? Many more questions. Thanks very much.

