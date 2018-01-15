Transcript for 99-year-old Vikings super fan gets surprise tickets to Super Bowl

We do want to switch gears now to what is being called be greatest game. In vikings history that last second to victory against the saints and it was how the greatest game ever for 99 year old vikings super fan. Mailing while who was in the stadium steam her first game in person ever so here's your checklist for 20181. Playoff game. Jack turning 100 years all well that's on the way in July. What's the biking tennis Super Bowl and guess what that could be checked off too thanks to the NFL here's a photo of commissioner Roger can doubt. Do you mean it Millie. Tickets to the big game and of course if that happens if they play in the super will that be the first time that the team that hosted the super wow what actually. Play in Islamabad they gave that's it for free anyway they had.

