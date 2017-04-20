Transcript for Aaron Hernandez's family questions suicide reports

Now to the investigation into former patriots star Aaron Hernandez's death. His family is questioning reports from officials that Hernandez killed himself in his cell. ABC's Eva pilgrim is outside the prison in Shirley, mass. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This was a surprise to those who knew him. Hernandez was in general population inside this prison in a cell by himself. Authorities say there were no signs he would take his own life telling us, he was not on suicide watch. This morning, questions surround the death of former NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez is back. Reporter: Something's not right. Something doesn't add up. Reporter: Corrections officers finding him in his cell after 3:00 Wednesday morning hanging from a bedsheet tied to a window. The bible verse John 3:16 written across his forehead of the door barricaded from the inside. Prison officials calling his death a suicide but this morning some of those close to him aren't convinced including his cousin. He was in really good spirits so for this to happen, we were shocked. Reporter: Hernandez's former agent Brian Murphy releasing a statement saying absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life. The patriots are an incredible organization. Reporter: His death happening the same day his former team visited the white house to mark their recent super bowl victory. But it was just last week Hernandez was acquitted for the 2012 murder of two men. Not guilty. Reporter: Emotional wiping away tears hearing the verdict blowing kisses to his daughter in court. Hernandez a star tight end who once had a $40 million contract was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of his friend Odin Lloyd. Guilty of murder in the first degree. Reporter: A verdict he was in the process of appealing. His lawyer calling for an investigation and saying, Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Now, authorities who are now investigating the circumstances of Hernandez's death are looking at his recent time here in prison, any fights and any possible gang-related disputes he may have had. Michael. All right, thank you, Eva. Just tragic all the way around.

