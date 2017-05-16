Transcript for Aaron Hernandez's fiancee claims his death was not a suicide

Right here we begin with the fiancee of Aaron Hernandez breaking her silence about his death behind bars saying for the first time she believes he did not commit suicide. Amy, you have the details. That's right. Last month prosecutors and state police ruled Aaron Hernandez's death a suicide and subsequently closed their case but now Hernandez's fiancee is raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death and that suicide note. She says she wants answers. Shayanna jenkins-hernandez appearing on "Dr. Phil." They informed me Aaron was deceased and at first I thought it was a hoax. Reporter: Police ruled his death a suicide after he was found hanging in his jail cell last month but shayanna, his highscoot sweetheart and mother of their 4-year-old says she has reservations. I don't think this is a suicide. Knowing him, he was very positive. So excited to come home. As far as I know I was the last person to speak with him. The last words he said to you were what? I remember him saying, babe, I've got to go. They're shutting the doors and I honestly don't think that we said I love you to each other. It was a Normal conversation which makes me doubt so many things. Reporter: Shayanna also questioning the authenticity of the supposed suicide note from the former patriots tight end. See it was addressed to shay instead of babe or bey, the way he would refer to me. It wasn't personal. It wasn't intimate. It was -- I don't know. There were some odd parts. Reporter: And that bible versus John 3:16 that was written on his forehead. Shayanna said he was not religious and never quoted that verse before. Aaron was spiritual, but he wasn't the kind of guy to get up every Sunday and go to church. Reporter: Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of his friend Odin Lloyd. Jenkins testifying during that trial saying Hernandez asked her to get rid of a box shortly after Lloyd's death. Prosecutors believe that box contained the murder weapon, which was never recovered. Did he indicate to you what was inside the box? No. Reporter: Hernandez's conviction was ee raised by a Massachusetts judge but shayanna believes he died an innocent man. I asked if he was involved and he said no. That's all I needed. He stood trial for two other murde murders. Back with Dan Abrams, again, so what is the import of this what she is saying? Could it lead to a new investigation. I don't think so. I think it's often hard for a family member to believe someone would take his own life and as a result looks for other explanations. I think that very few outside of a tight-knit group of people who are very close to him are seriously considering anything but a suicide in connection with this case. She seemed to have some hope that he might have been released from jail but he was serving under a conviction that had not been wiped away. Let's be clear what happened. So, in Massachusetts, if you die while your appeal is pending as a technical matter your conviction gets erased. If he had not died, his appeal would have been a long shot. The evidence in the first case was much stronger than the evidence in the second case. The one where he was acquitted. In fact, many of the judges' rulings would be seen as pro-defense in the first case and as a result I don't think that he would have had a very good chance at all of winning his appeal in the first case. And because he died under this appeal, there can also be a claim at least that he could be owed some money from the Boston patriots. Right, so a lot of people are suggesting, okay, now that the conviction was erased she'll be able to get access to money from the patriots, for example, except, again, people forget that Hernandez settled with the patriots in 2014. So to undo that settlement is not going to be easy. Could she make a claim? Yes. Will she make a claim? Maybe. Will she win? Probably not. So, it is simply not that clear cut that conviction gets erased, therefore, she's suddenly entitled to this pot of money that was not applicable before. Bottom line legally it doesn't change much at all. Legally I don't think it changes anything. The question is does it change anything now that he's died as to whether she has the potential to get access to any additional funds. Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.