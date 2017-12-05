Transcript for Aaron Taylor-Johnson opens up about 'The Wall'

How about that new thriller starring Aaron taylor-johnson. Going from playing a superhero to a hero soldier in the wall. Jesse palmer sat down with him to talk about it. Reporter: Part war movie. I got man down. Reporter: Part thriller. How is this? Reporter: The wall is many things. Mostly, it's what you get when you partner a WWE champion. The champ is here! Reporter: With the superhero star behind the movie "Kick-ass" and "The avengers" quick silver. You got eyes on her? Reporter: Trapped by an Iraqi sharp shooter. When this is over, his family won't recognize him. Reporter: I kind of felt like it was in some ways a psychological thriller. Yeah, absolutely. That answer what I would call it. It's me and John. One location. They have the soldiers pinned against a wall. Reporter: Aaron taylor-johnson, fresh off the role in "Nocturnal animals." Says he welcomed the opportunity to play a hero alongside John ce Cena. What sit like to turn the dial and go from playing a psychopath to a U.S. Soldier, and kind of the good guy? It's a good choice that I did that, huh? The beauty of this role. He's a hero. Because his perseverance. He never gives up. You hear me? Reporter: For "Good morning America," Jesse palmer, ABC news, New York.

