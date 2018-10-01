Transcript for Actress Margot Robbie reveals her new career direction

Time for "Pop news." Okay. Margot Robbie in the news again revealing she is taking her career in a new direction, emphasis on the last word there. She is on the new issue of "Elle" magazine saying I spent the last ten years on a film set and realized if I am pouring my heart and soul into a film, I want to be one of those voices in the conversation making the decisions, absolutely and amen. 1234r good for her. The golden globe nominated actress also revealed in a unique way she intends to employee off steam fire twirling. What? Not an everyday sport. It's a talent she wants to learn after she saw it on a beach in the Philippines and she learned how to skate quite well so I have no doubt that we will see her fire twirling in no time. The new issue of "Elle" magazines hits newsstands January 16th. Thanks for giving us that exclusive. Also, in "Pop news" this morning, another strong woman, "Stranger things" star Millie Bobby brown set to become a super sleuth. The Emmy nominated young actress will star and produce in a new feature film series about Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola based on the Enola Holmes mystery book written a decade ago. In the books her brother Sherlock tries to ship other off to boarding school. Enola runs away, huh-uh. She ends up solving mysterious cases despite her brother's doubting her all the way. Go, girl power. Yeah, I like that. I love she's producing it as well. Absolutely. Getting into the game early. Fantastic. Can you feel it, robin? As Oprah said, you know what she said. Speaking of Oprah -- Thank you so much. Thank you so much. Let's talk rose. Let's talk pasta. Let's talk Oprah. Need I say more? I mean that sounds like the best possible combination and best diet. None other than Oprah telling us we can have both of those things every day and still lose weight. Thanks to the new freestyle program, I am not a spokesperson. I just believe in rose and pasta. This program sounds amazing on weight watchers. Oprah posted mouthwatering samples of what she's eating so for breakfast has toast with avocado and a poached egg. For lunch she has spaghetti with shrimp and then she has a little kale popcorn for a thank and dinner, miso cod and good old glass of rose. Pretty sensible diet. All that and she's already lost 40 pounds. That is what we call Oprah living your best life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.